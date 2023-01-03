Best friends who became pregnant for the second time together give birth two days apart

In a truly one-of-a-kind story, two closest friends who became pregnant together for the second time just gave birth two days apart. It was truly meant to be. Shauna Wheeler, 41, and Ivy Chichester, 37, are best friends in every way. Their friendship started in April 2021, when they met on Peanut, an app that connects mothers with other mothers, according to Daily Mail.

Shauna confessed to Today that she gave birth to her now two-year-old daughter barely a week before Ivy had her son. What's more, Shauna's birthday is the same as Ivy's sister's, with Ivy telling the outlet: "We've always had these little connection points, so of course, our babies would have similar birth dates."

Even though their relationship is tied by these small coincidences, Shauna expressed shock that they had both been pregnant at the same time. "A week before (Ivy) actually confirmed she was pregnant she was saying she might be pregnant," she said. "I kind of snickered because I feel like people always think that, but at the time it had been so early for her to have symptoms for real."

But Ivy, who lives in Richmond, Virginia, with her bestie, disagrees, stating: "I felt that egg implant." Shauna felt she could be pregnant after their group of mom friends confirmed the pregnancy, so she rushed home right after to take a test. "Sure enough, I was," she said. "That line was the pinkest I've ever seen it – it was prominent."

Both women were anxious about the news, but for different reasons: Ivy was afraid about having a second child, and Shauna was scared since she had already had a miscarriage. But luckily they had each other and their group of friends as support, with Ivy saying: "It was just so nice to truly have a judgment-free zone where I could talk about whatever I was feeling and have that mental and emotional support from my village.

"Those conversations helped me through the struggles, and because Shauna was pregnant we could support each other on a slightly bigger level because we were both going through it at the same time." Although Shauna had planned for a C-section, the date was pushed forward when a routine check-up revealed that her blood pressure was high.

Fortunately, the delivery went smoothly, and she gave birth to a healthy baby on December 5th. "The next day I was recovering and Ivy was supposed to come to visit," she said. "A couple of hours later, Ivy called and said: 'I'm at the hospital!' My husband said: 'They said she can't visit'. I said: 'Um, she's in labor.'"

"It felt surreal, but also right," said Ivy. "It felt like we were meant to be at the hospital at the same time and we were meant to have our babies around the same time and that our friendship was meant to be." The couple obviously hopes that their children will have the same close bond that they do. Ivy finished by saying: "I hope they'll be lifelong friends.

But something I always think about, just as a person of color, is this sense of self and having that community. "And something that's so important to me, because I'm raising sons, is for them to see the beauty of Black women. "There's no excuse – no excuse – because they've been exposed to beautiful, smart intelligent Black women."