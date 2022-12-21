The woman said other women often flirt with her 'handsome' husband while she is seated right next to him

A woman said that other women often flirt with her 'attractive' husband while she is seated right next to him, but she is unconcerned about the competition because she is 20 years younger than him.

Photo by Budgeron Bach / Pexels

The woman has seen that other women approach her husband directly in front of her on multiple occasions, which she is starting to find weird. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote on Mumsnet's 'Relationships' forum that she knows her husband is an accessible, good-looking person, but she finds it unusual that women will come over while he is clearly seated with her and wearing a wedding ring.

"We went out for a rare night out on Saturday and with us, mid-conversation a few women would come over and admire his outfit, mention how familiar looking he is, and ask if they knew him," the woman added in the post. It totally misses him; he's a good-looking and friendly man."

The woman stated that she knows her husband is very devoted, even stating he's as 'faithful as an old sheepdog,' so she doesn't get annoyed with him, but she finds the woman's behavior strange. "It's everything in front of me, so nothing suspicious, he doesn't seem shy and is an open book," she explained.

I'm not irritated by it, in fact, I don't say anything, I just observe the conversation unfold smiling away. "But isn't it strange? I wouldn't and have never approached a man who was clearly out with another woman."

Many people have remarked that the behavior is strange, but the wife is correct not to be offended because the husband is definitely not starting anything. Someone wrote: "Maybe people don't think you're together since you're so young. In any case, it's a little over the line. Perhaps he could wear a wedding ring that glows in the dark."

"I think your husband should tell them he's out with his wife and would they mind leaving until you have a private talk," another suggested.