Mum is angry at childless drivers hogging parent-and-child parking bays: "Nothing angers me more!!!"

An angry mother has started a heated debate after accusing our childless drivers of taking up all of the parent-and-child parking places near her local stores. Chloe Cain expressed her anger in a video posted on her TikTok account, @chloecain0, and stated, "Nothing angers me more!!!"

While many of her followers agreed, her request that cars avoid parking in parent-and-child areas without children did not resonate with everyone. "Why do people think the world revolves around them because they have children?" one person said.

Parents report that utilizing wider parent-and-child bays rather than tiny areas where doors cannot be fully opened due to automobiles parked on either side makes it considerably simpler to remove young children out of complicated car seats. And the problem is only going to become worse as Christmas approaches and parking lots at shopping malls and supermarkets get increasingly congested.

"This car here, two young boys going to the gym," Chloe stated in the video, pointing to cars parked in the parent-and-child areas. Keeping in mind that this car cannot even park in the available space. "I'm just an old man," I asked the old man whether he had a child with him. No? So, why are you parking in front of a mother and child?

"Struggled to get this one out of the car since I'm in a standard bay," she said, flipping the camera to her son in a pram. "When will people realize?" According to The Sun, the video went viral, receiving 29,000 likes and over 3,000 comments. The majority of Chloe's viewers backed her.

"Someone reversed into my pram with an infant as no broad baby spaces available to fit the pram down the side of the car," Danielle Conner stated. "Spaces are for safety, not for laziness." "Unfortunately, there is no law to stop that," Stuart Hill 482 said. As a father of five, I've had many fights over it."

"This is one pet dislike when I go out," Colette Murray said. I have two under two as well, so it's quite difficult!" Some viewers, though, were not so thrilled. "Why do people think the world revolves around them because they have children?" Jackyo1 asked. "Just park somewhere else, end of the story," Umar Raja remarked.

Hull is affected much like any other city. According to one reader, Hull Live: "My spouse frequently cries out to people in the Lidl car park on Cottingham Road. It's difficult to get a young child out of a car seat when a really beautiful SUV is parked right next to the line."