Young woman shares her decision to become a single mom after a Hinge date resulted in an unexpected pregnancy

This woman told her story of her decision to become a single mother after a Hinge date resulted in an unexpected pregnancy, and TikTokers praised her for showing that everyone's path to motherhood is different. Everyone's route to becoming a parent looks different. Take, for example, TikToker and new mom Aisha Hatter (@aishahatter), who opted to raise her baby daughter, Violet, as a single mother after becoming pregnant on a Hinge date, and viewers were taken by her novel viewpoint on parenthood.

The clip includes a video montage with Hatter's audio commentary. Hatter introduces herself to the audience at the beginning of the video. Over footage of her attempting to pop a bottle of champagne, the 30-year-old says, “I spent all of my twenties living in New York City on my own, thinking I was never going to have kids and never going to get married.”

Hatter claims that while "vibing and chilling" as a young person in a city, she got pregnant by chance on a Hinge date. “After a lot of contemplation, I decided I did want to move forward with my pregnancy, even without a partner,” Hatter shares. Hatter claims she spent her pregnancy alone in Brooklyn, getting in touch with herself and her thoughts about the situation, and consulting with her therapist, over a montage of sonograms and her growing belly.

After Hatter explained that she “approached motherhood with very few expectations,” the clip cuts to a shot of her holding her newborn daughter, Violet. “She’s pretty much the coolest person I’ve ever met,” Hatter gushes over several clips of her holding and playing with her adorable baby girl.

“Motherhood has been extremely kind to me so far, despite a lot of the negativity that I was really scared of, and that was honestly keeping me from motherhood in general,” Hatter mentions with gratitude. Hatter ends the video by saying that she and Violet had returned to Florida to be closer to relatives. "These days, I'm just getting back in touch with who I am, what I want, and what I like in terms of being a single mom," she says as the video ends.

Many supportive viewers took to the comments section to thank Hatter for sharing her tale and presenting a fresh perspective on motherhood. “I’ve loved watching your pregnancy and really appreciated your transparency with doing it alone. You’re killing it,” one user cheered. “This made me feel so hopeful. Thank you,” shared one TikToker.

“I was raised by a single mom, and I have the best bond with her. [I’m] manifesting that for you and your daughter,” one viewer mentioned. According to the comments of other single mothers, Hatter's attachment to her child will only get stronger with time.