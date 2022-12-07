Mum told that baby's name may cause a lot of problems as she is named after a verb

Shameel Shams

A mother has startled other parents by naming her baby after a word – but she insists it is not pronounced as you may imagine. The mother, who has divided opinion online, has joined the rising number of new parents seeking an unusual moniker for their child to help them stand out - but she's really ruffled feathers.

A Reddit member turned to the platform to share a baby name post that had left them absolutely puzzled. "The worst one I've seen this week," they wrote. The pronunciation is even worse," she said, sharing a photo from social media of a lady who had just given birth.

Photo byMART PRODUCTION / Pexels

"We welcomed a wonderful young daughter called Imagine into this world in 2018. (Em-ah-Jen)," it said above the photo. The post appeared to clarify that the name was to be pronounced Em-ah-Jen, as opposed to the standard pronunciation of the word, 'imagine.'

Unsatisfied Reddit users, unsurprisingly, went to the comments area to voice their opinions on the unusual parenting decision. One critic commented, "Imogen was right there," implying that a similar-sounding but more traditional name was available and would have worked just as well.

Another person concurred, wondering, "Was this going to be Imogen but they couldn't spell it?" A third person stated that while the name "reminds me of a chemical or element of the periodic table," it is still "better than this horror." A third individual added: "You can't simply name your child a regular word and claim it's pronounced differently?!???? You can't...." A worried onlooker noted that baby Imagine may have a lifetime of challenges because of her name.

"They've condemned Imagine to a slew of future problems," they claimed. She'll have to correct her teachers, replacements, administrators, and anybody else who reads her name out loud starting in kindergarten. (I know what you mean; my own name has five letters and has been mangled countless times.)

"It doesn't seem like a big deal, but Imagine is going to get tired of it." In other news, the Mirror reported yesterday on another mother who had found a baby name she adores but her husband dislikes. The woman added that she is expecting a daughter and wants to give her a "traditional" name, with Octavia being her first choice.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, prefers a more current name for his daughter and insists on calling her Mikayla, which the mother despises. To make the matter even more complicated, the mother insisted on having the final say on the name because she is the one who had to undergo the "constant pain" of pregnancy.

A third person wrote: "Assuming your boyfriend will be in your life for the near future as her father, you should both choose a name you both enjoy. Octavia also sounds like a supervillain's name."

