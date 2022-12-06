Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

A Pennsylvania woman who died days after giving birth is remembered for her love of both motherhood and teaching. According to ABC station WPVI-TV, Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade. The Bucks County woman, who taught at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, died "unexpectedly," according to Principal Chris Pickell of FOX station WTXF-TV.

Jennifer's husband, Jesse Krasna, paid homage to his "wonderful wife" in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "Nothing got in the way of her being the greatest mom she could be," he added. Jennifer is survived by her 2-year-old son Ty, as well as her husband and newborn baby Cade.

Photo by Brianna Plaxe / Facebook

Jesse said, "She enjoyed being a mom." "It makes me glad to see her smile when she gets to hold Cade for the first time. Jenn and Ty's friendship will remain for the rest of their lives." A friend of the Krasna family, Brianna Plaxe, tells PEOPLE that Jennifer not only "loved being a parent," but was also "very amazing at it."

"Jenn was the sort of parent who packed the weekends with events, pumpkin picking, drive-through Christmas light shows, family meals, excursions to the park and zoo, get-togethers with friends," Plaxe adds, adding that Jennifer "liked her time at home as well."

"Every night, Mom read with Ty and sang him his bedtime song before putting him to sleep," Plaxe continues. "She was overjoyed to be starting a family with Jesse, her high school love." Jesse remembered meeting Jennifer in high school when he was a senior and she was a junior, and how "she lit up each and every room she stepped into."

"We were around a bonfire in the dark, but I couldn't stop staring back at her because she was so beautiful," he wrote. "But it wasn't until I got to know her that I understood she wasn't only a really beautiful person on the outside; she was the best teammate." Jesse praised his late wife as an exceptional teacher in addition to the love she showed her family. "My love for her will never end," he continued.

"Simply put, she wasn't simply a nice girl. She was the ideal girl, and I will greatly miss her "He stated in his post. "The only solace I have is knowing how fortunate I am to have been able to love and be loved by Jenn for the past 13 years." Brianna Plaxe tells that the reaction to the fundraising has been "amazing," but she is not shocked.

"Jenn and Jesse both created a strong group of people who love and support them," she explains. Brianna Plaxe is now thanking everyone who has given to her friend's family and sharing their grief. "Jesse is very grateful and affected," she tells PEOPLE, adding that "the kindness he's received will be important in helping him get through the difficult road ahead."