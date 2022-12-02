A woman has revealed the one question she always asks at the end of an interview to land a job

A woman has offered a "fool-proof" way for acing any job interview, and it only requires asking one question. Job interviews may be stressful, but employers generally look for curious people who have interesting questions regarding the work at hand.

It's easy to freeze up and not ask anything, but one question seems to earn you the job every time. According to Jennifer Reardon, or @notjenneeree on TikTok, who frequently gives useful interview and job advice to her 24,000 followers.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

According to The Mirror, one of her most recent videos has had over 1.3 million views, in which she shares her number one advice for "killing" any interview with her fans. Jennifer said in the video's title, "Someone else made a video about her professor providing the same advice (tag her I can't remember who) and I stg this is my secret tactic and it works.”

"You guys don't even comprehend," the TikToker explained. Every job I've ever applied for when I mentioned this, I've gotten." "Do your interview and be regular - whatever," she said. Before you go, the last question you'll ask them is, "Are there any issues you have about me that we can address before we end?'

"They will have issues, and it is your responsibility to address them. And after you've addressed them, they'll have no concerns about hiring you." Many others in the comments echoed Jennifer's advice, with many claiming to have tried the idea before and been successful.

@notjenneeree SOMEONE ELSE MADE A VIDEO ABOUT HER PROFESSOR GIVING THE SAME ADVICE (tag her I can’t remember who) & I STG THIS IS MY SECRET TRICK AND IT WORKSSSSSSSS TRY IT immediately. ♬ original sound - Jennifer Reardon

Someone commented: "I've done that every time and always gotten the job. 'What distinguishes me from your perfect candidate?' I ask." Meanwhile, another said, "After they ask if you have any questions for us. I usually respond 'can I have the job?' and 90% of the time I get it."

"A little more positive alternative: Is there any extra information I can share that would increase your confidence in me as a candidate?" suggested a third. "My favorite thing to ask is, 'What does success look like in this position?' They love it," added another.