Mother showing off her 11-years-old daughter’s luxe Christmas wish list

Shameel Shams

We like to check Pixie Curtis's Christmas wish list, daughter of prominent PR specialist Roxy Jacenko, for a glimpse into how the other half lives. The 11-year-old Sydney girl, who is also a successful businesswoman, is known for throwing a big party and receiving expensive presents from her business-savvy mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYz2R_0jTYDIRg00
Photo byCottonbro Studio / Pexels

Only in August did the little owner of Pixie's Pix pay for her own $40,000 nightclub birthday party, and last year, at the age of nine, she was given a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz for her business success. So it's not surprising that there are some expensive goods on the youngster's Christmas list, but Curtis's household is.

Pixie splits the list into 'expensive and cheap' columns

Pixie's Christmas wish list was revealed on Instagram by her mother, Jacenko, who just stepped down as Sweaty Betty's director. Despite her young age, Pixie didn't have a single toy on her list - perhaps because she controls a toy empire - it was all apparel, accessories, and swimwear.

Her options were split into two columns: "expensive" and "mid/low." "I'm so thrilled Pixie Curtis has offered options for varied budgets (with a facepalm emoji)," Roxy captioned the photo.

Pixie requests a luxury bag for Christmas

The most costly item in the 'expensive' category was a Blue Goyard backpack, which may cost up to $5,000. Other high-end items were 'anything' Yeezy, a sneaker and clothing collab between Kanye West and Adidas, with shoes ranging from $300 to $600.

Pixie also ordered two Bamba Swim dresses for $120 and a With Harper Lu shirt worth $160. She also wants a $142 onesie from Skims by Kim Kardashian and swimwear by Triangl (worth $135) and Sommer (around $90 each).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christmas# Love# Real Life# Story

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an undergraduate student at USC's business school, with proficient writing skills. I have taken many writing, communication, & marketing courses at the University of Southern California, which have helped further my skills as a writer.

Los Angeles, CA
2534 followers

More from Shameel Shams

Brother meets missing sister the first time who was kidnapped in 1971: 'God answered my prayers'

The brother of a woman kidnapped by a babysitter in 1971 stated, 'God answered my prayers after an emotional reunion with the sister he's been looking for most of his life. Jeff Highsmith, 42, told Daily Mail that his parents informed him about his sister Melissa Highsmith's kidnapping when he was six years old.

Read full story

A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’

A woman has spoken up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald's bathroom, and her fiancé has announced that they will name their newborn "little nugget." During a recent interview with local TV outlet 11 Alive, Atlanta woman Alandria Worthy revealed how she went into labor at a Fulton County McDonald's. While her pains started about 3 a.m. on November 23, the mother did not rush to the hospital.

Read full story
10 comments

A Woman says the 27-year age gap with her partner makes him a 'better dad'

A woman claims that her husband's 27-year age difference makes others think he's their child's grandfather. Gretchen Dillon, 36, doesn't seem to mind and believes the age difference between her and her husband, 63-year-old Michael Dillon, makes him a 'better father.'

Read full story
45 comments

Father sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

MANY people believe that parenthood is one of life's greatest joys, but that doesn't mean they don't welcome a break when they can get one. However, one father has sparked a controversy on Reddit after requesting early childcare leave.

Read full story
7 comments

‘Corn Kid’ Tariq distributes canned corn donations for Thanksgiving with City Harvest

The well-known "Corn Kid" is offering his favorite food for Thanksgiving. Tariq, 7, was dubbed "Corn Kid" after a video of him showing his undying love for the dish went viral in September. Now, he's working with the Green Giant brand for the Christmas season, with the goal of making corn the "star" of the menu, according to a news statement released by the food company.

Read full story

Mom issues warning to parents after son suffers a serious burn from fruit: “It is a reaction caused by furocoumarin”

A mother has issued a caution to parents after her son was severely burned while playing with a piece of fruit. Tiny Hearts Education (THE), an Australian firm that provides online health instruction for parents, recently released some disturbing photos of a small child with severe red burns on his skin.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman Abducted from Biological Family Meets Sibling for the First Time

An organization founded by a man who was kidnapped from his mother minutes after his birth in Chile is helping in the reunion of similar families. Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina, was adopted by a Jewish family near Washington, D.C., seven months after she was born in Chile.

Read full story

Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”

A young man born without legs in Kentucky motivates others to pursue their goals. Despite his disabilities, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his Louisville middle school.

Read full story
7 comments

Twin Sisters Were Born With A Disease So Rare That It Set A Guinness World Record

A rare illness earned a lady and her twin sister a Guinness World Record. Sienna Bernal, 23, of Texas, was born with the unusual condition of primordial dwarfism. These identical sisters exhibit the most unusual type of discordant twinning.

Read full story
52 comments

Woman’s mum-in-law spent 14 years spelling her name wrong: ‘I’m sure I’ve corrected her dozens of times’

If you have a name that is difficult to spell or deviates from the standard spelling, you'll understand how tiring it may be to explain to people that your name is Kirstie with an 'ie,' or Allen' instead of Alan. Normally, clarifying spelling is something you have to do when calling the bank or your energy supplier, but one woman found that someone much closer to her - her own mother-in-law - just can't seem to spell her name correctly.

Read full story
12 comments

Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend

Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.

Read full story
94 comments

Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their size

Two models and social media influencers claim they have turned away from a popular Los Angeles nightclub due to its size. Ella Halikas claimed that a bouncer told her and fellow "curvy" model Alexa Jay that they couldn't follow their friends into Hollywood's The Highlight Room.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman reveals her ex dumped at the altar 8 years ago, and now asking about meeting up

It's difficult to imagine the heartbreak and ordeal of being jilted at the altar. There was no explanation or apologetic note, just a public abandonment that can take years to recover from. It was the experience of one woman on Reddit, who was both perplexed and enraged when her ex contacted her again eight years later.

Read full story
48 comments

Woman spends £26,000 to reclaim her dog from her ex's girlfriend

A woman has been reunited with her beloved pet pooch after he was taken by her ex-husband's then-girlfriend. Aimee Dodd has spent more than £26,000 to reclaim her Siberian husky Atlas after an 18-month court battle that she eventually won.

Read full story

Wisconsin woman says 'I'm single, and won't date a man unless my dogs approve them first'

A dog lover has openly admitted that she would never date someone who her two chihuahuas did not approve of. Jahnnalee Randall, 34, prefers to spend all of her time with her four-legged canine companions rather than looking for love. If she were to pursue romance, her significant other would have to be approved by her pets first.

Read full story
26 comments

Exhausted mother made earnest request for advice: 'My selfish husband goes on holidays without me and kids’

An 'exhausted' mother, overwhelmed by life, work, and parenting, has made an earnest request for advice. She has lost all perspective on her marriage and is perplexed as to why her husband is 'so selfish' in taking vacations without her and their son.

Read full story
131 comments

29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th Child

A mother of nine children spends more than £1,300 per month feeding her large family, but her food bill will be even higher in January because she is expecting her tenth child. Amanda Sellers, 29, has always wanted a large family and managed to persuade her husband, Chris, 33, to have as many children as possible after they began dating in January 2013.

Read full story
2 comments

56-year-old woman gives birth to her son and daughter-in-law’s child: 'We are feeling so blessed'

Following the daughter-in-law's hysterectomy, the grandmother offered to be a surrogate. Surrogacy stories abound on various social media platforms. According to Nypost, in one such case, a mother became a surrogate and gave birth to her son and daughter-in-baby laws in Utah, in the United States.

Read full story
11 comments

There may be up to $6,700 in stimulus checks in your mailbox

There are many unclaimed stimulus checks worth between $1,500 and $6,700 that have yet to be claimed. Many of the people who received these checks did not claim them because they did not realize it came through an IRS letter.

Read full story
101 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy