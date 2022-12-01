Mother showing off her 11-years-old daughter’s luxe Christmas wish list

We like to check Pixie Curtis's Christmas wish list, daughter of prominent PR specialist Roxy Jacenko, for a glimpse into how the other half lives. The 11-year-old Sydney girl, who is also a successful businesswoman, is known for throwing a big party and receiving expensive presents from her business-savvy mother.

Only in August did the little owner of Pixie's Pix pay for her own $40,000 nightclub birthday party, and last year, at the age of nine, she was given a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz for her business success. So it's not surprising that there are some expensive goods on the youngster's Christmas list, but Curtis's household is.

Pixie splits the list into 'expensive and cheap' columns

Pixie's Christmas wish list was revealed on Instagram by her mother, Jacenko, who just stepped down as Sweaty Betty's director. Despite her young age, Pixie didn't have a single toy on her list - perhaps because she controls a toy empire - it was all apparel, accessories, and swimwear.

Her options were split into two columns: "expensive" and "mid/low." "I'm so thrilled Pixie Curtis has offered options for varied budgets (with a facepalm emoji)," Roxy captioned the photo.

Pixie requests a luxury bag for Christmas

The most costly item in the 'expensive' category was a Blue Goyard backpack, which may cost up to $5,000. Other high-end items were 'anything' Yeezy, a sneaker and clothing collab between Kanye West and Adidas, with shoes ranging from $300 to $600.

Pixie also ordered two Bamba Swim dresses for $120 and a With Harper Lu shirt worth $160. She also wants a $142 onesie from Skims by Kim Kardashian and swimwear by Triangl (worth $135) and Sommer (around $90 each).