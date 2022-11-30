A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’

A woman has spoken up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald's bathroom, and her fiancé has announced that they will name their newborn "little nugget." During a recent interview with local TV outlet 11 Alive, Atlanta woman Alandria Worthy revealed how she went into labor at a Fulton County McDonald's. While her pains started about 3 a.m. on November 23, the mother did not rush to the hospital.

Photo by Gaudyirina/ Freepik

"I heard that you shouldn't go to the hospital as soon as you start feeling them since they were still 15 to 20 minutes apart, and I didn't want to stay in the hospital pushing for hours and hours," she explained. Worthy said that she and her fiancé, Deandre Phillips, went straight to the hospital after her contractions became more severe a few hours later. They stopped at a McDonald's on the way so Worthy could use the restroom.

"I walked into the bathroom, and my water quickly broke," she explained. "It was an experience since everything happened so quickly." Tunisia Woodward, the General Manager of McDonald's, then walked into the bathroom to help, according to Worthy. Woodward told 11 Alive how she supported the mother and reached out to her team seeking help.

"I thought they were joking, so I opened this door, didn't see anyone, but I did notice feet [under the door]," she explained. "When I opened the door, she was screaming on the toilet. Then I realized I needed to inform my staff; we're expecting a baby today." Worthy further said that Phillips entered the bathroom after two of Woodward's coworkers, Sha'querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray, offered to help.

"He raced into them both at the same moment and asked, 'Babe, are you okay?' I replied, 'No, she's coming.' "She's on her way," Worthy continued. "I said, 'We're going to have a baby,' and his instincts instantly kicked in." Phillips told the publication that his fiancée was "screaming on the toilet" and that he tried to "calm her down" before she gave birth.

"I was just like, breathe," he said. "I got her on the floor and went naked." The ladies at McDonald's were holding her hands, and I had her feet propped up on my knees. We instructed her to press three times. She was a warrior." Their daughter Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born in less than 15 minutes.

Woodward went on to say that, while the infant has a name on her birth certificate, McDonald's staff will give her a special nickname. "I told her we were going to call her Little Nugget." "She's known as McDonald's Little Nugget," Woodward explained. "She's certainly a nugget," Phillips said, confirming the nickname choice. My parents liked the name as well. We thought, well, it suits her. "This is my little nugget."