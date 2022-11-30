A Woman says the 27-year age gap with her partner makes him a 'better dad'

Photo by Zinkevych / istock photo

A woman claims that her husband's 27-year age difference makes others think he's their child's grandfather . Gretchen Dillon, 36, doesn't seem to mind and believes the age difference between her and her husband, 63-year-old Michael Dillon, makes him a 'better father.'

Gretchen had preferred to date women before meeting Michael in her local grocery in October 2014. After forming a friendship, the couple soon realized they had love emotions for one other and began dating in May 2015. Gretchen couldn't resist her feelings for Michael, despite their almost three-decade age gap, and the couple married in February 2018.

Shannon, the couple's six-month-old son, has now been born. Gretchen, a market research analyst from Syracuse, New York, explained: " People frequently confuse my husband for my father, but we laugh it off. When they come to know Michael and me, their views immediately change; they realize we just make sense."

She went on: "My friend tried to talk me out of marrying him because she kept telling me I'd be a widow because she's about 30 years my senior, but I loved him and didn't care. When Michael and I first slept together, I was upset because I didn't believe I wanted to be an older man. I took some time to accept it, and today I'm happier than ever."

After meeting at a gas station outside a supermarket, the two soon found themselves running into one other in different parts of the store and hit it off. Gretchen had recently moved from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, New York, and was relieved to meet Michael, an insurance adjuster.

Michael, who is two years Gretchen's mother, offered Gretchen a free place and job to help operate his Airbnb in January 2015, and their friendship quickly turned into a passion, and they began dating. Michael's friends thought it was strange when he told them he was seeing a lady 27 years his junior, but as soon as they met Gretchen, they realized the two were a perfect match.

"My friends were likewise surprised, but their concerns disappeared when they saw how pleased I was," Gretchen explained. Michael proposed twice, the first time in front of his family at their home in Washington D.C., US, on Thanksgiving Day 2017. "I told him I didn't want a huge spectacle and I didn't want a ring," Gretchen recalled. He gave me a literal diamond rock rather than a ring.

"I was so upset that he believed he could propose to me on a technicality that I said no in front of his family on principle. I cried the entire following day because we had to discuss so much. He proposed to me again in December on a morning kayaking trip in Florida, and I agreed."

After three and a half years of dating, the couple married in February 2018 and decided to have a child together. Gretchen stated, "I had a friend who tried to postpone the wedding by telling me, 'You're going to be a widow.' I opted to remove her from my life." Gretchen and Michael had been married for three years when she found out she was expecting in January 2021.