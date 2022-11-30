A Woman says the 27-year age gap with her partner makes him a 'better dad'

Shameel Shams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qXNa_0jPWxkxw00
Photo byZinkevych / istock photo

A woman claims that her husband's 27-year age difference makes others think he's their child's grandfather. Gretchen Dillon, 36, doesn't seem to mind and believes the age difference between her and her husband, 63-year-old Michael Dillon, makes him a 'better father.'

Gretchen had preferred to date women before meeting Michael in her local grocery in October 2014. After forming a friendship, the couple soon realized they had love emotions for one other and began dating in May 2015. Gretchen couldn't resist her feelings for Michael, despite their almost three-decade age gap, and the couple married in February 2018.

Shannon, the couple's six-month-old son, has now been born. Gretchen, a market research analyst from Syracuse, New York, explained: "People frequently confuse my husband for my father, but we laugh it off. When they come to know Michael and me, their views immediately change; they realize we just make sense."

She went on: "My friend tried to talk me out of marrying him because she kept telling me I'd be a widow because she's about 30 years my senior, but I loved him and didn't care. When Michael and I first slept together, I was upset because I didn't believe I wanted to be an older man. I took some time to accept it, and today I'm happier than ever."

After meeting at a gas station outside a supermarket, the two soon found themselves running into one other in different parts of the store and hit it off. Gretchen had recently moved from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, New York, and was relieved to meet Michael, an insurance adjuster.

Michael, who is two years Gretchen's mother, offered Gretchen a free place and job to help operate his Airbnb in January 2015, and their friendship quickly turned into a passion, and they began dating. Michael's friends thought it was strange when he told them he was seeing a lady 27 years his junior, but as soon as they met Gretchen, they realized the two were a perfect match.

"My friends were likewise surprised, but their concerns disappeared when they saw how pleased I was," Gretchen explained. Michael proposed twice, the first time in front of his family at their home in Washington D.C., US, on Thanksgiving Day 2017. "I told him I didn't want a huge spectacle and I didn't want a ring," Gretchen recalled. He gave me a literal diamond rock rather than a ring.

"I was so upset that he believed he could propose to me on a technicality that I said no in front of his family on principle. I cried the entire following day because we had to discuss so much. He proposed to me again in December on a morning kayaking trip in Florida, and I agreed."

After three and a half years of dating, the couple married in February 2018 and decided to have a child together. Gretchen stated, "I had a friend who tried to postpone the wedding by telling me, 'You're going to be a widow.' I opted to remove her from my life." Gretchen and Michael had been married for three years when she found out she was expecting in January 2021.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# age gap# dating# love# family

Comments / 45

Published by

I am an undergraduate student at USC's business school, with proficient writing skills. I have taken many writing, communication, & marketing courses at the University of Southern California, which have helped further my skills as a writer.

Los Angeles, CA
2412 followers

More from Shameel Shams

Atlanta, GA

A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’

A woman has spoken up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald's bathroom, and her fiancé has announced that they will name their newborn "little nugget." During a recent interview with local TV outlet 11 Alive, Atlanta woman Alandria Worthy revealed how she went into labor at a Fulton County McDonald's. While her pains started about 3 a.m. on November 23, the mother did not rush to the hospital.

Read full story
4 comments

Father sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

MANY people believe that parenthood is one of life's greatest joys, but that doesn't mean they don't welcome a break when they can get one. However, one father has sparked a controversy on Reddit after requesting early childcare leave.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

‘Corn Kid’ Tariq distributes canned corn donations for Thanksgiving with City Harvest

The well-known "Corn Kid" is offering his favorite food for Thanksgiving. Tariq, 7, was dubbed "Corn Kid" after a video of him showing his undying love for the dish went viral in September. Now, he's working with the Green Giant brand for the Christmas season, with the goal of making corn the "star" of the menu, according to a news statement released by the food company.

Read full story

Mom issues warning to parents after son suffers a serious burn from fruit: “It is a reaction caused by furocoumarin”

A mother has issued a caution to parents after her son was severely burned while playing with a piece of fruit. Tiny Hearts Education (THE), an Australian firm that provides online health instruction for parents, recently released some disturbing photos of a small child with severe red burns on his skin.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman Abducted from Biological Family Meets Sibling for the First Time

An organization founded by a man who was kidnapped from his mother minutes after his birth in Chile is helping in the reunion of similar families. Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina, was adopted by a Jewish family near Washington, D.C., seven months after she was born in Chile.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”

A young man born without legs in Kentucky motivates others to pursue their goals. Despite his disabilities, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his Louisville middle school.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Twin Sisters Were Born With A Disease So Rare That It Set A Guinness World Record

A rare illness earned a lady and her twin sister a Guinness World Record. Sienna Bernal, 23, of Texas, was born with the unusual condition of primordial dwarfism. These identical sisters exhibit the most unusual type of discordant twinning.

Read full story
51 comments

Woman’s mum-in-law spent 14 years spelling her name wrong: ‘I’m sure I’ve corrected her dozens of times’

If you have a name that is difficult to spell or deviates from the standard spelling, you'll understand how tiring it may be to explain to people that your name is Kirstie with an 'ie,' or Allen' instead of Alan. Normally, clarifying spelling is something you have to do when calling the bank or your energy supplier, but one woman found that someone much closer to her - her own mother-in-law - just can't seem to spell her name correctly.

Read full story
12 comments

Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend

Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.

Read full story
90 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their size

Two models and social media influencers claim they have turned away from a popular Los Angeles nightclub due to its size. Ella Halikas claimed that a bouncer told her and fellow "curvy" model Alexa Jay that they couldn't follow their friends into Hollywood's The Highlight Room.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman reveals her ex dumped at the altar 8 years ago, and now asking about meeting up

It's difficult to imagine the heartbreak and ordeal of being jilted at the altar. There was no explanation or apologetic note, just a public abandonment that can take years to recover from. It was the experience of one woman on Reddit, who was both perplexed and enraged when her ex contacted her again eight years later.

Read full story
47 comments

Woman spends £26,000 to reclaim her dog from her ex's girlfriend

A woman has been reunited with her beloved pet pooch after he was taken by her ex-husband's then-girlfriend. Aimee Dodd has spent more than £26,000 to reclaim her Siberian husky Atlas after an 18-month court battle that she eventually won.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin woman says 'I'm single, and won't date a man unless my dogs approve them first'

A dog lover has openly admitted that she would never date someone who her two chihuahuas did not approve of. Jahnnalee Randall, 34, prefers to spend all of her time with her four-legged canine companions rather than looking for love. If she were to pursue romance, her significant other would have to be approved by her pets first.

Read full story
26 comments

Exhausted mother made earnest request for advice: 'My selfish husband goes on holidays without me and kids’

An 'exhausted' mother, overwhelmed by life, work, and parenting, has made an earnest request for advice. She has lost all perspective on her marriage and is perplexed as to why her husband is 'so selfish' in taking vacations without her and their son.

Read full story
106 comments
Roanoke, VA

29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th Child

A mother of nine children spends more than £1,300 per month feeding her large family, but her food bill will be even higher in January because she is expecting her tenth child. Amanda Sellers, 29, has always wanted a large family and managed to persuade her husband, Chris, 33, to have as many children as possible after they began dating in January 2013.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

56-year-old woman gives birth to her son and daughter-in-law’s child: 'We are feeling so blessed'

Following the daughter-in-law's hysterectomy, the grandmother offered to be a surrogate. Surrogacy stories abound on various social media platforms. According to Nypost, in one such case, a mother became a surrogate and gave birth to her son and daughter-in-baby laws in Utah, in the United States.

Read full story
11 comments

There may be up to $6,700 in stimulus checks in your mailbox

There are many unclaimed stimulus checks worth between $1,500 and $6,700 that have yet to be claimed. Many of the people who received these checks did not claim them because they did not realize it came through an IRS letter.

Read full story
101 comments

Study says Non-stick pans could release millions of micro plastic particles in possible ‘health concern’

Nonstick pots may emit millions of tiny plastic particles while cooking or washing. According to a new study, just one surface crack on a Teflon-coated pan can release up to 9,100 plastic particles. Raman imaging and algorithmic modeling have revealed that a broken coating may result in the release of 2.3 million microplastics and nano plastics on a micro scale.

Read full story
2 comments

McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week

This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy