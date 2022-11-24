‘Corn Kid’ Tariq distributes canned corn donations for Thanksgiving with City Harvest

The well-known "Corn Kid" is offering his favorite food for Thanksgiving. Tariq, 7, was dubbed "Corn Kid" after a video of him showing his undying love for the dish went viral in September. Now, he's working with the Green Giant brand for the Christmas season, with the goal of making corn the "star" of the menu, according to a news statement released by the food company.

Photo by Vanessa Loring/pexels

"Is Thanksgiving complete without corn?" Tariq asked. "Thanksgiving is practically a corn holiday. Every day might be a holiday if you got to eat corn at some point - but today is the one day we get to sit at home with family, watch a large parade, and then eat corn. There is a lot of corn. It's my absolute favorite day of the year!"

To celebrate Green Giant's cooperation with Tariq, recipes for "Corn Kid's Corniest Mac 'n' Cheese" and "Corn Kid's Corn Casserole" were also produced. Green Giant and Tariq finished their one-week relationship by giving canned vegetables to City Harvest on Monday, in addition to creating unique corn dishes.

Tariq and the Jolly Green Giant mascot made a visit to City Harvest in Brooklyn, Tariq's birthplace. According to the statement, it is both New York City's first and largest food recovery center. Green Giant announced in a statement that they supplied 40,000 canned veggies and 50,000 maize cans for over 270,000 participants throughout the event.

Limited-edition aprons with the words "I'm a huge fan of corn" and Tariq's voice sending Christmas greetings will also be given. According to the statement, they will also send donated supplies to the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where Tariq will appear on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Corn Kid for Thanksgiving since his excitement for corn rivals that of the Green Giant himself," Kristen Thompson, Senior Vice President & President, of Frozen & Vegetables, B&G Foods, said in a statement. "Corn Kid has a big heart, and we're excited to help him share his love of corn with his community this Thanksgiving with a massive contribution of our canned vegetables."

The viral sensation appeared in a video on Recess Therapy, a website that posts incredibly sweet clips from interviews with host Julian Shapiro-Barnum. Tariq started the video by saying, "For me, I really like corn," while holding his own grilled corn on a stick. Shapiro-Barnum then asked the youngster what he liked best about the dish. "It's tasted nice ever since I was assured it was genuine," Tariq said adorably. "Everything changed when I tried it with butter! I love corn."

The Gregory Brothers, better known as Schmoyoho on TikTok and YouTube, turned the interview clips into a catchy remix that quickly went popular on TikTok. South Dakota's official "Corn-ambassador" was eventually named the Corn Kid. Tariq also paid a visit to the state's Corn Palace, where Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation announcing his new title.