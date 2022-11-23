Mom issues warning to parents after son suffers a serious burn from fruit: “It is a reaction caused by furocoumarin”

A mother has issued a caution to parents after her son was severely burned while playing with a piece of fruit. Tiny Hearts Education (THE), an Australian firm that provides online health instruction for parents, recently released some disturbing photos of a small child with severe red burns on his skin.

Photo by Drazen Zigic/Freepik

The firm recalled one mom's tale about her son, Otis, in a five-photo carousel post on Instagram, underlining that everyone should be mindful of injuries that can be caused by seemingly innocent everyday activities. The post starts by noting that the trauma was caused by a piece of lime, which is known as a "margarita burn."

"Earlier that day, my son Otis was playing with a full lime from our lime tree," the mother recalled. "...As parents, we didn't think anything of it. How frequently do you see citrus fruits used in sensory play... As an Occupational Therapist, I am all for enjoyable sensory activities!" She went on to add that while she didn't notice anything strange that day, a rash started to appear on her son's chest the next day.

"What we believed was an allergic reaction to a juice he drank that morning was really the start of a little-known reaction known as a "Margarita burn" (also known as phytophotodermatitis)," she explained. "It is a burn caused by the reaction of a chemical called furocoumarin with sunlight. This chemical can be found in limes and other citrus fruits."

After bringing him to the physicians, the mother was frustrated when they had "no real answers" for her, so she started her own investigation. "I began doing more of my own research and was able to connect the dots... The tiny lime he had been casually toying with on Friday had now horribly burned his skin!"

She later added that, happily, there would be no long-term scarring or other health consequences, and that the family would be attending frequent consultations to ensure Otis received the best possible care.

Tiny Hearts Education provided additional advice at the conclusion of the post on how to avoid this from happening to other children, as well as information on how to spot warning signs that they may be experiencing "margarita burn."

"A response may occur if your skin comes into touch with the chemical and the chemical gets activated," they said. "If you have a history of contact dermatitis with other chemicals, such as metals and cleaning agents, your child may be at a higher risk."

"By sharing my experience, I wish to increase awareness of phytophotodermatitis and the importance of keeping children away from citrus fruits. If our story may help raise awareness of phytophotodermatitis, then our terrifying experience has resulted in something positive "the mother added We're relieved to hear that Otis is doing well now!