Woman Abducted from Biological Family Meets Sibling for the First Time

An organization founded by a man who was kidnapped from his mother minutes after his birth in Chile is helping in the reunion of similar families. Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina, was adopted by a Jewish family near Washington, D.C., seven months after she was born in Chile.

Rosenblatt grew up believing she had been freely placed for adoption while knowing she had family in Chile, including a sister. "I remember having questions for my family, mainly my mother, at a very early age," Rosenblatt tells upworthy for a feature in this week's issue. "She was the one I usually went to."

Photo by Rheza Aulia/ pexels

"I felt as I grew up that there would be some extra understanding when it came to my identity," she adds, noting that she noticed early on that she looked different from the rest of her adoptive family. Rosenblatt's identification issues were finally answered this year when her adopted brother sent her an article about Chilean newborns who were removed from their parents after birth.

"You constantly wonder, like an iceberg, if there's more to your story." "There's surface information, but you're constantly curious whether there's more." Rosenblatt, a mother of two, soon linked with a Chilean organization and Connecting Roots, a group created by Texas fireman Tyler Graf. Rosenblatt found her real sister and mother earlier this year with his assistance and MyHeritage DNA testing that proved a match.

And when Rosenblatt met her biological sister Rosa in Chile in May, they hit it up right away. "We looked at one other and said, 'This is certainly my sister!'" says Rosenblatt. Graf, 39, realized after his birth in Temuco, Chile, in 1983, that he, too, had been stolen at birth. His biological mother was informed that he died soon after birth.

They were reunited decades later with the aid of some of Graf's Chilean firefighting pals and two Chilean NGOs. Rosenblatt and Graf were among the 8,000 to 20,000 newborns kidnapped from mostly poor women in Chile and placed with families in North America, Europe, and beyond through an illegal adoption network – a strategy coordinated by the Pinochet administration in the 1970s and 1980s in an attempt to eliminate poverty.

"I worried whether my biological mother believed I was dead the whole time," Rosenblatt says. Rosenblatt describes the reunion as "life-changing."

"As an adult and a mother, I realized that I had covered up a lot of scars that I maybe should have explored more," she adds. "I've gone to therapy. I see a therapist as an adult and had one as a child. It's truly been about self-healing."

"However, going through this process has been extremely validating," she says. "It's a process that I must go through, but I am not alone."