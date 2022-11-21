Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”

A young man born without legs in Kentucky motivates others to pursue their goals. Despite his disabilities, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his Louisville middle school.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/pexels

"It's almost as though something had to do it. "Did you know?" Josiah stated. "I don't want you to have any doubts about me." I'd like to show you that I, too, am a human being. And I'm just as good, if not better, than you." Josiah has been playing basketball since kindergarten, but this is his first season as a member of a team. He's never let failures slow him down.

"He comes in every day. "If we had to do sprints or something like that, he would want them to do it as well," said his coach, Daquan Boyd. "So it's quite amazing to watch him actually get out there and achieve everything that they also tried to do."

Josiah not only made the middle school team, but he also started the game on Thursday night. Daquan Boyd, Johnson's coach, praised him, saying the young guy "shows up every day" and is so eager to be a part of the squad that while the rest of the players are running sprints, he wants to "do them too as well."

Coach Boyd stated that the middle school kid will constantly "go out there and do everything they attempt to do as well" in order to stay up with his teammates.

Johnson is not only an important member of the team, but he has also helped other players on the team. One of his classmates stated that watching Johnson had increased his confidence as a player and as a person. People who witness Johnson in action are left surprised and motivated by his spirit. Even after the physical struggle, he continues to go and prove his mettle.