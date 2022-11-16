Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend

Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.

The twins, who are linked at the chest but have two arms apiece, were asked about a variety of concerns ranging from wardrobe problems to jobs. When asked how they handle love relationships, Lupita surprisingly said, "So I'm truly asexual and aromantic."

The word "asexual" refers to a gender identity in which someone has little or no sexual attraction to others and has little or no desire for sexual activity. Carmen, on the other hand, said that she was in a long-term relationship with her current boyfriend and that they had been together for 18 months, saying, "I've been dating my current boyfriend for approximately a year and a half." She even mentioned that they met on the dating app Hinge.

When questioned if it was unpleasant because she is conjoined with her sister, she replied: "I'm not going to lie, it was quite embarrassing. I was clearly going to be completely honest about everything. It was a learning experience for everyone; we definitely needed to talk about what boundaries are acceptable and which are not."

One of those limits was whether the couple would be intimate, which Carmen admitted they weren't - but she claims her partner is fine with that. Among the many queries addressed to the twins was the potential of medical separation.

"So, our parents attempted to locate physicians who could, but we ultimately got our definitive response of 'No' when we were four years old," Lupita said quickly. "If they attempted to separate us, either one of us would die, both of us would die, or we would never leave the hospital because we would require so many transplants or other medical operations to keep alive," Carmen added later.

Among the many queries addressed to the twins was the potential of medical separation. "So, our parents attempted to locate physicians who could, but we ultimately got our definitive response of 'No' when we were four years old," Lupita said quickly.

"If they tried to separate us, either one of us would die, both of us would die, or we would never leave the hospital because we would require so many transplants or other medical operations to keep alive," Carmen added later.

According to The Mirror, Carmen and Lupita are omphalopagus twins, which means they each have their own heart, arms, lungs, and stomach. They do, however, share a liver, circulatory system, and some ribs, as well as digestive and reproductive systems.