Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their size

Two models and social media influencers claim they have turned away from a popular Los Angeles nightclub due to its size. Ella Halikas claimed that a bouncer told her and fellow "curvy" model Alexa Jay that they couldn't follow their friends into Hollywood's The Highlight Room.

"(Alexa) asked him, 'Hey, what's up? "I'm actually with that party you just let in," Halikas explained. "He said, 'I know,' and looked her up and down and said, 'Not tonight.'" The women shared their stories on social media, claiming that they resonated with women across the country who had faced similar discrimination.

"We're sick of playing it safe. We're tired of just letting this happen and not speaking up," Halikas wrote on Instagram. "It was so dehumanizing," Jay remarked. "It was as if we were being scrutinized. If you've ever faced discrimination like this, you know how horrible and disgusting it is, and we're not going to let it happen again."

The women believe the problem extends beyond a single nightclub. Halikas stated that she has received thousands of messages from other plus-size women who have been turned away from bars and nightclubs.

"One of my plus-sized friends went to a club in New York City, and they told her, 'Everyone else can come in,'" Halikas explained. "They let in all her thin friends, then came up to her and said, 'You can't get in.'" 'Why?' she inquired, and he replied, 'If you want to come in, pay $4,000.'" Halikas said her modeling career had landed her on runways and the pages of Sports Illustrated magazine, but it didn't stop her from being turned down.

"It felt like we were alone," Halikas said. "It felt like we were plucked from a crowd, and I just felt like we needed to share this because it's not about us not being able to enter the Highlight Room." We don't mind. It's about the larger picture of how many girls face this every day. It was definitely discrimination."

The Highlight Room's operators, The Tao Group, responded to the incident by saying, "We are aware of Ella and Alexa's experience. The doorman on this particular evening worked for a third-party promotion company, and we immediately removed this individual from the door.

We made several attempts to directly resolve the issue with Ella and Alexa and even scheduled a meeting within days to address their experience, which they sadly canceled. Our company does not tolerate any form of discrimination. We are always grateful for feedback on our operations and are constantly working to improve our guest experience."

The women say they're willing to meet with the Tao Group, but they don't think firing one doorman is enough. They hope to work on industry systemic change while inspiring and empowering other plus-sized women.