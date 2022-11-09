Exhausted mother made earnest request for advice: 'My selfish husband goes on holidays without me and kids’

An 'exhausted' mother, overwhelmed by life, work, and parenting, has made an earnest request for advice. She has lost all perspective on her marriage and is perplexed as to why her husband is 'so selfish ' in taking vacations without her and their son.

When she took to Mums net to rant about the situation, the response was overwhelming, with many questioning why she puts up with her husband's self-serving behavior.

Getty Images/Tetra images RF

"My marriage is going through a rough patch right now. My husband yells a lot. He is impatient. This type of behavior is extremely exhausting "She explains.

"He has a high-pressure job, but he is well compensated for it." I work part-time in a demanding job three days a week. I do all of the housework , shopping, school runs, and every other aspect of life administration you can think of (plus mental load), and I pay a large proportion of my salary to cover bills."

She claims to accept this arrangement, but acknowledgement of her contribution would be greatly appreciated, as she writes: "I am fine with doing everything but it is never acknowledged."

"I am deeply resentful of the way he treats me." When I try to engage him, his eyes glaze over. When he's working, he doesn't bother checking in.

"He never comes home right away and always stays out late drinking. Nothing but his job, no schoolwork, no housework. His free time is also his own." Things only get worse when the mother reveals that her husband takes frequent vacations without her and their son.

"He takes many vacations throughout the year without me or our son because it is usually school time. He also goes away with his friends on weekends for walking breaks in the UK."

To make matters worse, she claims to have a chronic illness, as well as anxiety and panic attacks, and he makes no attempt to comfort or reassure her. "He is completely self-centered." If I tell him I'm tired or sick, he always asks, 'What about me?' Everything revolves around him. He always downplays my emotions. He's always been this way , and he'll never change. I'm at a loss for what to do. "Is this even normal?" she wonders on Mums net.

Many commenters flocked to the post to express their support for the woman and to condemn the husband's actions. "He doesn't even seem to like you. But you're useful to have around so he can advance his career and self-worth at the expense of yours," one person wrote.

"Blimey, he sounds absolutely awful and selfish!" said another. This is neither normal nor acceptable. You are deserving of so much more than the crumbs he throws you".

A third commenter provided sobering advice: "Where is your love, care, and respect? He sounds terrible, and you deserve so much better. You are nothing more than his housekeeper and servant. Leave this man alone for the sake of your child and yourself."