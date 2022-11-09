Roanoke, VA

29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th Child

A mother of nine children spends more than £1,300 per month feeding her large family, but her food bill will be even higher in January because she is expecting her tenth child. Amanda Sellers, 29, has always wanted a large family and managed to persuade her husband, Chris, 33, to have as many children as possible after they began dating in January 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evT6C_0j4670JX00
Vanessa Loring / Pexels

The couple got engaged in May of that year and began trying for their first child just two months later, despite Chris's booking because he already had two children from a previous relationship, Logan, 12, and Ryan, 11. But Liam, now eight, soon arrived, followed by Mya and Mia, both seven, Brycen and Asher, both five, Eli, three, and Emma, two, came along.

Amanda gave birth to twins Mya and Mia in May 2015, followed by Asher and Brycen in January 2017. They are still expanding their family, having had Eli in November 2018, Emma in July 2020, and are now expecting their tenth child, due in January 2023.

The family homeschools their children and has a 15-seater transit van to transport everyone. Amanda plans her meals for a month and does a large food shop that costs around £1k, but she spends an extra £350 per month topping up the fresh supplies each week.

"I've always wanted a large family and as many children as possible," Amanda, a stay-at-home mother from Roanoke, Virginia, said. Having three kids was difficult when I had Liam, but it felt the same after that. In my opinion, having three young children is much more difficult than having ten. "They all get along and are very outgoing." I try to teach them all to be self-sufficient so they can help with chores and prepare their own breakfast and lunch."

When Chris and Amanda welcomed their first child, Liam, in February 2014, they lived in a three-bedroom house. Chris' children, Ryan and Logan, were taken in by the couple, and they adjusted to life as a family of five.

Over the course of six years, the couple has welcomed nine children and couldn't be happier with their family life. "From 2013 to 2020, there wasn't a year where I wasn't pregnant," Amanda explained. Amanda plans all of their meals for a month and does one big grocery shop to stay on top of their large brood.

To keep costs down, they have a low Christmas and birthday budget of around £45 per child and instead spend the time celebrating with each other. The couple can't wait to meet their new baby, who is due in January 2023."I'm very happy with the size of our family," Amanda said.

