Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on Twitter

Shameel Shams

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk linked to an unverifiable article about Nancy Pelosi's husband before deleting his post.

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, tweeted an article containing a conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul before deleting the post hours later.

Musk's tweet on Sunday linked to an article that made unsubstantiated claims about Paul Pelosi's personal life and its possible role in last week's attack at the San Francisco home he shares with his wife.

Musk tweeted the article by the Santa Monica Observer, a website known for spreading fake news, after Hillary Clinton criticized Republicans for spreading "hate and deranged conspiracy theories" about the suspected attacker, David DePape, in a LA Times article.

Musk posted the article in response to Clinton's tweet, adding that there was a "tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye."

DePape, who is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, has been linked by US media outlets to blog posts endorsing far-right and extreme views online, including the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Musk, who has described himself as a "free-speech absolutist," appeared to have deleted his tweet without explanation several hours after posting it.

The Tesla CEO's controversial tweet comes as his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform is at the center of a heated debate about the digital age's limits on free speech.

Musk, the world's richest man, has slammed Twitter's moderation policies and accused the social media giant of being biased toward the left. The billionaire has emphasized the importance of a "common digital town square" where a diverse range of beliefs can be debated while stating that he does not support a "free-for-all hellscape."

Critics have expressed concern that Musk's ownership of the platform will lead to an increase in hate speech and misinformation, while conservatives have hailed the takeover as an essential response to Big Tech censorship.

