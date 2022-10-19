Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on Camera

Danilo Almeida / Instagram

The couple were heading for the hospital but did not even make it outside as their second daughter could not wait to enter the world during lightning-fast labor.

An obstetrician helped his wife in delivering their own baby girl in the elevator of their apartment building, he took working from home to a whole new level.

Dr. Danilo Almieda returned to the block of flats in central Brazil after Deborah Bittar called his office to inform her husband that she was about to give birth to their second child.

They were on their way to the hospital in Annapolis and got into the lift with that intention.

But it soon became clear that baby Julia did not want to wait any longer to enter the world.

According to Daily Mail, Dr. Almeida posted footage from a building security camera on his Instagram account last week, showing nutritionist Deborah standing near the elevator door as it closes.

And things quickly dropped from there.

Deborah is seen bending down and placing her hand on her stomach during a contraction as she realizes she is about to give birth. She then stretches her arm to prevent the lift door from closing.

"It was all very fast and incredible," Dr. Almedia told Brazilian news portal G1. "I went home and saw that she was already eight centimeters dilated. We were going to the hospital, but Julia decided to be born in the elevator."

The doctor, who has delivered over 5,000 babies in his career, is seen on video dropping Deborah's hospital bags on the floor and handing Julia over to his wife while cutting the umbilical cord.

Deborah is then seen walking down the hall with her newborn baby wrapped in a blanket.

Dr. Almeida admitted that the delivery's speed and location shocked him. "Most of the deliveries I have are normal," he reasoned. "So-called 'jet-births' last less than two hours. I've seen others, but this one took me by surprise."