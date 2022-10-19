Colorado Mom Finds That Delivery Nurses Have Same Name As Her Newborns: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'

Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia

Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses before giving birth to her twin daughters.

"As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared by Rose Medical Center in Colorado.

"We told the room that we loved the names, Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke out in laughter as the two nurses that would be taking care of my babies were both named Emma and Julia!"

According to Meehan, the entire group enjoyed the happy coincidence.

"At that moment, in all the chaos, we were able to stop for a second and enjoy that moment knowing that those names were meant to be," Meehan said.

Meehan also gave birth to her first child at Rose Medical Center, where she was treated “excellent”.

"This time around, we had another surprise when we found out we were having twin girls," she shared. "[My doctor] was amazing during all my prenatal care and the birth of these babies!"

"Our twins decided to make an early and quick arrival in the middle of the night," Meehan added. "I had so much confidence in all my nurses in triage, L&D, and postpartum and they made our experience what it was. Because of the twins, we had to deliver in the OR with two teams of doctors and nurses."

"Our first baby decided she wanted to come as quickly as possible, so the entire group had to move fast," she said. "While I knew why everyone had to move quickly, I always had a nurse by my side explaining everything and holding my hand. They took turns being with me as they all knew this can be an overhead experience."

According to the Social Security Administration, the 114th most popular name for babies born in 2021 was "Julia." "Emma" was ranked second from 2019 to 2021, after falling from the first place from 2014 to 2018.

The nurses who helped Meehan during her delivery will be remembered for a long time, and the twins will undoubtedly hear about what happened when they are older.

"Those two nurses will always be special to us and the entire team that took care of us that day with hold a special place in our hearts," she remarked. "It will be a funny story to tell our girls!"

