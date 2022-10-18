Novel Study Links Specific Gene Variant to COVID Vaccine Efficacy

Shameel Shams

A new study from the University of Oxford has focused on a specific genetic variant that appears to play a significant role in how well people generate an immune response to COVID-19 vaccines and their chances of developing a breakthrough infection in the year following vaccination.

For years, scientists have known that not everyone reacts the same way to vaccination. Some people develop strong immune responses quickly, whereas others may remain relatively susceptible to a pathogen despite receiving multiple vaccine shots.

Previous studies have found that a complex of genes known as the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system may play a role in how well a person responds to vaccinations. Although there is evidence that HLA gene variants are linked to antibody responses to tetanus, measles, and hepatitis B vaccines, actual real-world evidence of efficacy in terms of infections has never been thoroughly investigated.

The COVID-19 pandemic provides researchers with a one-of-a-kind real-world experiment involving billions of people. A new virus spreads among an immunosuppressed population. A new vaccine is being widely distributed. Then, for over a year, thousands of people are tracked to see what characteristics correlate with those who are most likely to become infected despite vaccination.

The scientists found that one specific gene variant - HLA-DQB1*06 - correlated with higher antibody responses following vaccination in people enrolled in early clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines. This particular gene variant is thought to be carried by between 30% and 40% of the UK population. The same cohort was then followed for nearly 18 months, and those with the HLA-DQB1*06 gene variant were less likely to report a PCR-confirmed case of COVID than those without the gene variant, according to the researchers.

"From this study, we have evidence that our genetic makeup is one of the reasons why we may differ from each other in our immune response following COVID-19 vaccination," said Julian Knight, chief investigator of the study. "We found that inheriting a specific variant of an HLA gene was associated with higher antibody responses but this is only the start of the story."

Understanding how this specific genetic variant may be enhancing a person's immune response to vaccination provides researchers with important clues for improving future vaccines. The researchers can only speculate what is going on here, but the study does speculate that this gene variant helps immune cells bind more effectively to coronavirus spike protein antigens in vaccines. This can result in improved memory B-cell activation and T-cell proliferation.

"Ultimately it could lead to vaccines designed to give stronger protection to people whose responses might otherwise be too weak," said Finn, who did not work on the new study. "One day, rather further into the future, there might be different vaccines designed for different people classified by the genetics of their immune systems, either at the individual level or even at the level of whole communities in different locations around the world.”

The new study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

