P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz Driveaway

CBS Los Angeles / Youtube

Damon Ross and Cylin Busby were driving home Saturday night when they noticed an elderly resident in their driveway.

P-22, a well-known and documented wildlife resident of Los Feliz and Griffith Park was hanging out right outside the couple's Los Feliz home.

P-22 has been tracked by wildlife officials since 2012, when he made the epic 50-mile journey from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park, crossing both the 101 and 405 Freeways.

While the couple was scared of the big cat, they wanted to take photos of the "famous Hollywood cat."

"We were driving up the street at night, just saw a rather creepy movie and we see a large creature from this side of the block to our house," Ross said, describing the moment he laid eyes on P-22. "He was right there in front of us, three feet away. Thankfully we were in our car."

Ross and Busby were so close to the mountain lion that they recognized him straight away.

"Living in sort of Los Feliz, Hollywood Hills, he's sort of a legend," Ross said.

"He just kind of looked at us and we looked at him and he looked at us, we looked at him, he looked at us and we were like who is going to flinch?" said Busby.

The good news is that no one was hurt or injured.

While P-22 is well-known and well-liked by Los Feliz residents, he is a dangerous animal.

"So then I started thinking, are we going to stay in a hotel, you know your mind goes to a weird place," Busby said.

Fortunately, that was not necessary because the big cat eventually left and the couple was able to enter its home after three to four minutes.

The couple revealed to Reiner that an artist who works out at the gym Ross and Busby frequent is currently painting a portrait of P-22.