Mom Ruins Bride’s Wedding Dress Reveal in a Funny Tiktok Video: still not over this

A bride called out her mother for ruining the reveal of her wedding dress in a funny viral video.

Her bridesmaids, artist, and TikToker @phaedrap planned a wedding dress reveal. But when the time was right, her mother completely usurped her. It was a huge scandal!

“When you’ve been waiting six months to do a wedding dress reveal for your bridesmaids,” the video text read. “And your mother ruins it.”

A part of the bride's long, the lacy dress could be seen as the door slowly opened. Before the bride's mother rushed out in front of her daughter as the door swung open the rest of the way, it was certain to be a memorable moment.

“Still not over this,” the bride wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji.

The hilarious video received 19.2 million views on TikTok. The bride shared the full video on social media (and, of course, her mother didn't actually spoil the reveal).

“She wanted to be in the room helping you but she also wanted the reveal experience with everyone else. Mom was trying her best,” a TikToker replied.

“This would be my mom,” someone joked.

“Photographed a wedding where the mom showed up in her own wedding dress,” another said.

“It’s alright, my mum kept saying there was something in my veil the whole ceremony even when saying my vows,” a user commented.

“Both parents walked me down the aisle and my mother stepped on my dress and almost tripped me,” a person added.

