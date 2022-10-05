First Official Photo of British Royal Family Since King Charles III Acceded to Throne

The Buckingham Palace has made a happy family portrait of King Charles III, his heir apparent son, and their wives public.

On September 18, just 10 days after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a picture of the King and his Queen Consort Camilla standing next to the Prince and Princess of Wales was taken at Buckingham Palace.

The senior royals are dressed in black because the photo was taken while they were leading the nation in mourning for the queen while also attending official engagements.

King Charles, 73, is standing with his right arm gently tucked around Camilla's waist and his left hand resting on top of his pocket.

The 40-year-old Prince William, who now towers over Charles, stands proudly next to his father and Princess Catherine, who are all smiling and looking straight into the camera.

Prior to the world leaders' reception that the king and queen consort hosted at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the queen's funeral, the picture was taken.

On Saturday, as Charles conducted one of his first official audiences as monarch following the end of royal mourning, photos were also made public.

When they first met at Balmoral in Scotland, he gave St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves a warm handshake and a pat on the wrist.

Eloise Gonsalves, the husband of Mr. Gonsalves, joined him at the event and posed for a photo with the monarch.

The couple and the king have previously conversed, including during their 2019 Caribbean tour, which included a visit in the Commonwealth.

In order to celebrate Dunfermline becoming a city, Charles and Camilla will travel there on Monday for their first joint public appearance since the end of the royal mourning period. Dunfermline used to be the Scottish royal residence.

They will go to Dunfermline Abbey and a formal council meeting in the City Chambers. Additionally, they will host a reception at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to honor South Asian communities in Britain.

As part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late monarch, eight places were assigned as cities after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.

