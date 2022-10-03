New California law Increases Family Leave more Affordable for more Workers

California's paid family leave benefit program The Sacramento Bee

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will allow lower-income workers to recoup up to 90% of their earnings when they take time off to care for a new child or a sick family member.

This is an increase from the current program and will apply to those earning up to $57,000 per year. The increase, as outlined in SB 951, will take effect in 2025, with higher-earning Californians paying the bill through increased payroll contributions.

“California created the first Paid Family Leave program in the nation 20 years ago,” Newsom said in a statement. “Today we’re taking an important step to ensure more low-wage workers, many of them women and people of color, can access the time off they’ve earned while still providing for their family.”

Blade file photo of Governor Gavin Newsom signing legislation (Photo Credit: Office of the Governor)

Advocates for the legislation, a coalition of gender equity, child and maternal health, and anti-poverty organizations, claim that the program has lagged behind other states, and that California isn't providing enough to allow low-income workers to take the leave. According to research, paid family leave is associated with improved maternal health and child development.

“Until now, workers who couldn’t afford a 40% pay cut were being forced to keep working against their doctor’s orders, to work up until the day they go into labor, to leave ill family members without adequate care, and to return to work right after having a child,” said Katherine Wutchiett, staff attorney at Legal Aid at Work, in a news release. “SB 951 finally ends this inhumane status quo.”

The Program helps higher earners more

Paid family leave, like the state's disability insurance program, is funded by a 1.1% tax on the paychecks of the majority of workers. Those who apply for the benefit can receive up to eight weeks of paid leave based on their income. This year's maximum weekly payout is $1,540. Pregnant employees can also use disability insurance to take time off.

The bill increases the amount Californians receive through the program to 90% of lower-income workers' paychecks and 70% of other workers' paychecks by 2025.

The bill maintains the program's current wage replacement rates, which have stricter income limits, for 2023 and 2024. That amounts to 70% of paychecks for the lowest-income workers, who can earn up to $27,000 per year, and 60% for the rest. Even those earning the minimum wage on a full-time basis are only eligible for the lower rate.

People with higher incomes are more likely to take time off. According to the Employment Development Department, leave claims for workers earning less than $20,000 per year decreased while they increased for all other workers, with those earning $100,000 or more seeing the greatest increase.

Last year, Newsom vetoed similar legislation to increase family leave payments, citing unexpected costs.

‘There’s just no way.’

“There was just no way I could take it,” Schminke said. “It would reduce my income so much and so drastically that my husband and I just wouldn’t have been able to even buy essentials and pay rent.”

“It was pretty difficult and it affected me emotionally,” said Schminke, 42. “We pay into this system. I’ve paid into this system since I was 18 years old.”