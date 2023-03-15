The Importance of Outdoor Play for Preschoolers

Photo by Navid Sohrabi on Unsplash

Disclosure: This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Parents often struggle to keep preschoolers entertained and busy, with the winter and summer rainy seasons wreaking havoc on their plans. One solution to this common dilemma is encouraging your children to get outdoors.

The benefits of outdoor play for children are growing by the year. Research has shown many educational, social, and physical benefits for kids who take time each day for outdoor preschool activities ; doctors recommend at least 2 hours per day.

Physical development:

Children engage in outdoor play to burn energy and develop physical skills, such as agility and balance. If you typically keep your preschooler indoors, you probably notice after a few days of this sort of "house arrest" that your child becomes very fidgety and is looking for opportunities to run around.

Social development:

Children who take time each day for outdoor activities quickly discover the joys of joining a group and making new friends. Their social skills improve, and their self-confidence increases. The value of the preschooler's social skills will only increase as they progress through school.

Boredom:

Additionally, going outside and getting dirty provides an opportunity for all children to escape the constant stimulation of television, computers, and video games. This break from electronic entertainment is vital for a child's brain development and overall happiness. The result of this interaction is a child's ability to use more advanced language words and sentence structure as they grow older. The benefits of outdoor play for preschoolers are clear.

Emotional development:

Becoming part of the outside community allows kids to learn compassion, patience, and responsibility. If they spend time indoors with you, they may become frustrated when you don't allow them to play with their best friends at recess or on the playground. When they're out of your sight in a grassy field, they learn to deal with their feelings healthily.

Problem-solving skills:

Your child's ability to solve problems improves when they are part of a group outside where there are opportunities for independent problem-solving. When kids are absorbed in activities requiring coordination and communication, they learn to work together.

Imagination:

Playing outdoors allows children to let their imaginations run wild, an important part of cognitive development. It's well known that children who live in urban or suburban areas are less imaginative than those growing up in more natural settings. When your child plays outside, their creative side flourishes.

Ongoing benefits:

Even when they're not playing, kids enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of nature. If they spend one day outdoors each week, they'll be ahead of the curve compared with their friends who have never seen a real tree or flower.

Cognitive Development:

Exposing kids to nature makes them more receptive to the world around them--and, consequently, helps them develop language and social skills. Outdoor play stimulates the imagination and encourages problem-solving skills as preschoolers explore their environment and encounter new challenges. It also provides opportunities for sensory exploration, including the feel of the grass, the sound of leaves rustling, and the smell of flowers.

Your preschooler's daily routine can easily become too predictable, regulating their eating and sleeping habits. So when you add an hour of outdoor play each day, you're making sure your child is getting a dose of "new" and "old.

Exposure to Nature:

Polluted air, noise, and artificial light can harm young children. Adults are just as susceptible to the effects of pollution and stress; for example, a study conducted at Cornell University found that adults recovering from heart surgery spent several weeks in a special room that simulated outdoor conditions. Doctors reported that the patients recovered quickly, with significantly less agitation and pain, after spending time in the simulated outdoor environment. Preschoolers can reap similar benefits by spending time outdoors in nature every day.

Conclusion

Make it a habit now to take your child outdoors daily for an hour of fresh air, sunshine, and nature's beauty. While you can't control the weather, you can do your best to take advantage of these few wonderful months when the sun shines more often.

It doesn't have to be an all-day drama, just a little extra attention for your preschooler--a few minutes outside three times a week will give them a lifetime of good memories and healthy habits.