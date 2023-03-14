How To Choose A Name For Your Business?

Photo by Mailchimp on Unsplash

When choosing a name for your business, you think of a name that will define your legacy. So while you’re at it, chances are that you might get very creative or may have even chosen a favourite.

However, choosing a name for your organization involves more than thinking of a name that suits your operations. A good name will be associated with your business’s goals and identity. It will help you create a brand name and will help build goodwill over time.

But, as mentioned earlier, your business name will define your legacy, so carefully exploring your options in the initial stages is crucial. In this blog, we’ve explored some tips to help you come up with the right name for your business.

Tips To Help You Choose The Perfect Business Name

Be Strategic With Your Name

Even if it's a generic name, you should always start naming your brand via a brief that outlines the organization's objectives and the products or services it deals with. Include a description of what is being named, concepts you hope the name will express, information about your target market, and the names of your rivals in your brief. This will help you in weighing your alternatives.

Plus, by incorporating strategy into the naming process, you can be confident that your name will communicate with the correct audiences. However, if you’re confused, you might start by asking yourself questions like:

Is the shortlisted name meaningful? Does it convey the message you want while evoking the right feelings? Could you use this name to create a brand?

Avoid Picking Up Names That Are Similar To Your Competitors

While searching for the perfect name, keep an eye out for rival businesses that are using similar names that you’ve come across. Also, avoid company names that might cause confusion between your brand and another similar sort of company in the neighboring area. For instance, if your town already has a ‘Blue Horizon Garage Repair,’ you won’t want to name your business ‘Blue Horizon Service Station.’

While doing this, you have a high chance of being considered a branch of your competitor. At worst, the other company can accuse you of infringing its trademark, and you might have to defend yourself in court. So before you start, it's wise to research and look up companies with similar names on the internet, the US Patent and Trademark directory , and phone listings, among others.

Don’t Overlook Creativity

Although creativity is difficult to measure, it’s one of the most crucial elements while naming your company or product. The best names are frequently unique, buzz-worthy, memorable, or have a knack for creativity.

So even when you’re evaluating names subjectively, it might be helpful to divide a broad, ambiguous question like "Is it creative?" into more digestible questions like:

Is it memorable? Will it be able to catch people’s attention?

Does it sound good? Or is it sonically pleasing?

Is the name visually appealing when written out?

Once you have the answer to these questions, you’ll be good to proceed to the other core aspects of naming your brand.

Choose A Name That Matches Your Brand Identity

Determining your brand’s identity before settling on a business name is essential. When looking for the perfect name, you’re bound to look for factors that set your company apart from its rivals. Besides, you might also want to think of something that aligns strategically with factors like the type of operations and services offered.

For instance, you cannot name your company ‘Freestyle Designs’ and limit your customer’s creative choices while developing designs for them. Similarly, you cannot suggest your customers use crypto payment gateways by clicking here unless you are a business in the web design niche. Remember, selecting a name that matches your business identity is important.

Finalize A Name That Has Domain.com Availability

Once you’ve finalized a name, the final step is to check its internet availability. While you’re at it, go for the ‘.com’ domain instead of settling for domain extensions like .net,.biz, .org, or any option.

Consumers frequently connect a domain ending in ‘.com’ on their search and explore a new site if yours isn’t listed. However, if you have chosen the ‘.com’ name already sold, try purchasing the name from the holder. Consider it as an investment in your company.

Don’t Limit Yourself!

Sometimes, business owners tend to choose a company's name that occasionally reflects the firm's location, such as Cleveland Window Care or Jimmy Roof Services. While there’s no problem in keeping such location-specific names, what if your business chooses to expand to some other city tomorrow?

Similarly, it would help if you never chose a name that sticks to a service or a niche. Remember, it’s wise to experiment and adapt when naming your brand continually.