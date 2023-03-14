Major Reasons Behind the Popularity of Tik Tok Among Gen Z and Kids

Different reasons like shorter video format and TikTok trends have made the platform popular among younger audiences. Check out this blog for info.

Millions of users from various regions are currently utilizing TikTok and YouTube, the most popular video streaming platforms. Although YouTube has dominated the category for a long time, TikTok, a relatively young platform, has captured the attention of a massive audience in just a few years of operation. Recent studies conducted by various applications have revealed that TikTok is receiving more watch time in several regions, particularly among younger audiences. The platform's popularity is also growing among content creators due to the convenience of recording and uploading content. The mobile data provided by services like the ''mobile deals'' service is sufficient for uploading short-format videos, and editing is a breeze as it can be done from a mobile phone.

Stats and Comparison

YouTube has been a dominant force in the video streaming industry for a considerable period. Presently, it has over 2.1 billion users, as per various estimates. However, the platform took 17 years to attain this milestone. On the other hand, TikTok celebrated reaching 1 billion users through a press release in September 2021, a remarkable feat considering that it was launched in 2016.

Third-party parental control applications have analyzed the average time spent by children and teenagers on different video streaming platforms. The outcomes demonstrate that TikTok leads in average watch time by a considerable margin for younger audiences in the US, UK, and Spain. Moreover, the global consumption of content reveals that the average young audience spent 56 minutes on YouTube and 91 minutes on TikTok, according to recent data from 2021.

(Source: Qustudio)

The following are some of the reasons behind TikTok’s popularity among younger audiences:

Shorter Video Format

TikTok's shorter video format is a notable characteristic that sets it apart from other video streaming platforms. The average length of a TikTok video is between 15 seconds to 3 minutes, with the option to create longer videos recently introduced. The shorter format allows the audience to watch more videos in the same timeframe compared to traditional video formats.

Shorter videos are more accessible to watch and do not demand the level of attention required for full-length YouTube videos. This attribute is one of the main reasons why young people spend more time on TikTok than on other platforms.

The Infinite Scroll Option

TikTok was the pioneering platform that introduced the concept of infinite scrolling for vertical video streaming. Although it may seem like a small feature, it enhances the viewing experience by allowing seamless and uninterrupted video streaming. Additionally, users can easily skip to the next video with a simple hand gesture if they are not interested in the current video. The videos on TikTok also do not require extended buffering time, making it easier to view and continue watching.

Other popular video streaming platforms like YouTube, Snapchat, and Meta-owned platforms have now adopted the same video-viewing feature. This format has enabled content creators to achieve better watch times and increase their viewership, the same way it has worked for TikTok over the years.

TikTok Trends

TikTok's popularity can be attributed to the constant influx of new and ever-changing trends on the platform. These trends can range from new dances, pranks, challenges, or anything else that captures the audience's attention. When a trend emerges, it is often recreated by popular TikTok creators, which then inspires smaller creators to put their own spin on it. This cycle helps to keep the trend viral and trending for an extended period of time.

The audience who follows these trends often follows the attempts of multiple creators, which further increases the platform's watch time. These trends are often associated with a hashtag, which can sometimes spark hundreds of thousands of searches. For example, the trend of how chainsaws were invented and the hot girl walks are popular examples of such trends. Despite sounding simple, these trends play a vital role in keeping TikTok's audience engaged and entertained.

TikTok as a Social Network

TikTok has become the go-to social media platform for Gen Z and younger audiences. People now create and upload videos on TikTok as frequently as they make posts on other social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. With the addition of the story option, TikTok is being pushed in the same direction as other platforms.

Many celebrities and influencers now update their fans on TikTok, similar to how they do on Instagram. The success of this strategy is reflected in the platform's popularity among younger audiences. Collectively, all of these factors have made TikTok more popular than YouTube among young viewers.

