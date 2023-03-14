How Students Can Write College Papers





Photo by Romain Dancre on Unsplash

Disclosure: This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

It is fair to say that every essay writer needs assistance. Whether to look at your draft and offer objective feedback, brainstorm topics, or spot a pesky typo that escaped your notice – we all need a fresh pair of eyes to critique our work and suggest improvements. However, not always an experienced editor or at least a sympathetic reader is there to help us out. What can we do then to make our writing better, especially if it is an assignment that our GPA hinges on?

Fret not. Technology is on your side and offers more than one option. Take your pick.

Option 1: Professional College Paper Writing Service

If you need the assistance of varying ranges – from polishing up your draft before submission to something more substantial like fleshing out the first draft – your best call is custom writing services, particularly those specializing in college papers. These companies usually have extensive writing staff covering most subjects and academic levels. They are familiar with the requirements of a good academic style, know all the nuances of APA vs. MLA, and have a wide range of services catering to all educational needs. More importantly, they offer guarantees, which is a nice thing to lean on when you are stressed and uncertain. Any self-respecting service will guarantee a plagiarism-free unique draft, adherence to deadline, confidentiality, and money-back if anything is not to your complete satisfaction.

The benefits of writing services are manifold. For novice students or English learners, they provide competently written unique models that allow learning from examples. For busy students pressed for time, they offer research assistance, outlining, and editing. For those lacking competence in a particular subject area, services allow communicating with an expert to supervise their writing and advise on topics and academic sources. Professional writing services are a great tool to raise your overall writing competence and knowledge of a particular subject.

The downside is the price. Writing services usually charge per page, and if you need a lengthy paper, like a thesis, it can crop up to a hefty sum. Urgency is also a factor in the bottom line, so if you need a paper for tomorrow, prepare to part with more than you would pay for a long wait.

Option 2: ChatGPT, Write My College Paper for Me!

With the arrival of cheap or even free AI tools like Quillbot paraphraser or ChatGPT dialogue model, students have at their disposal powerful content-creating engines. The question on everyone’s mind is, “Why to pay someone for a custom paper if you can just generate one free with a click of a button?” – and it’s a valid one. After all, ChatGPT passed a US medical-licensing exam, an MBA exam, and four law school exams at major universities. For sure, it can jot down an essay for you, right? Well, it can, and it can’t – it’s complicated.

Although ChatGPT is eerily accurate when it comes to facts (having the entire Internet at their disposal, who wouldn’t be?), it is also allowed to learn and improvise. As in “making stuff up” – including facts and scholarly sources. Yes. If left unchecked, it can land you with a paper based on something untrue and convincingly citing fictional studies to back it up.

Moreover, instructors are very much aware of the new developments in the world of technology and already looking for ways to discriminate between human-written and automatically generated texts. Such tools are already being developed, with efficiency growing by the hour.

However, even without a specific tool, it’s often easy to tell the traditionally written text apart from AI-generated. The longer the text and the more complicated the question, the more nonsensical the AI answers can get. Artificial intelligence is good at generating paragraph-long summaries of clearly defined issues following the set parameters. Yet to create an essay, you will have to feed quite several precisely articulated, clearly defined queries – and to do that, you must already be reasonably competent in the topic, a bit like an instructor using Socratic dialogue to lead a student to their aha-moment.

Mira Murati, chief technology officer at OpenAI leading the teams behind DALL-E and ChatGPT, confirms that the function of these tools was always envisioned as educational. ChatGPT, for instance, was designed to answer questions and accept feedback to explain curriculum material on a level suitable to each student’s understanding. It has great potential for personalized learning. However, it wasn’t built for the critical thinking, creativity, and reasoning expected from a human student – and it shows.

Option 3: Free College Paper Help from Editor Apps

Then, of course, there are OG writing tools, such as editors, spellcheckers, outline constructors, citation generators, and other writing aids. Grammarly, Hemingway, EasyBib – the respectable crowd of old fame. They are all perfectly fine and allow you to save time while working on your drafts – from conception to final proofreading. Their main advantage is accessibility and versatility.

Yet they, too, are not perfect. Suppose you are in a hurry (or just couldn’t bother) and automatically accept every suggestion they offer. In that case, you can end up with text that sounds unnatural and even has the opposite meaning from what you intended. For example, Grammarly tends to dislike certain words labelling them as “overused” and suggesting substitution. For every “great,” it tries to sneak in “excellent,” yet it doesn’t always fit the context, so watch out. It also hates longer sentences. It doesn’t trust the human ability to parse anything beyond 25 words long in a row. I don’t know about you, but I feel insulted.

The main advice about automated editors and other tools would be to double-check and be a little more assertive with those guys. Listen to them and consider their input, but do what you deem appropriate. You are the boss of your paper, after all.

The Bottom Line

If you have time at your disposal and some initial skills to begin with, free tools are the best. With their help, you can hone your writing style and edit with ease. However, if the deadline is looming or you are a newbie unfamiliar with the academic style or requirements of a particular format, the best option is to turn to a professional service. There you will get urgent assistance from writers who are competent in their respective fields of knowledge and well-versed in all academic formats.

The AI is good at producing short answers to concrete questions but prone to inventing facts when asked something more speculative. AI-generated papers require a lot of precisely formulated queries, editing, and fact-checking to become passable essays. Still, that does not guarantee that the paper will fly under the radar of Turing test equivalents for text.