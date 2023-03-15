Technology - What Should You Avoid When Developing a Search-optimized Website

Photo by Zafar Jutt

When building a successful website, one of the primary goals should be search engine optimization (SEO). After all, if your website is not optimized for search engines, it won’t be easily found by potential customers. But, optimizing a website for search engines is not as simple as it sounds. Certain things should be avoided to ensure your website is truly search-optimized.

Today, search engine optimization is more important than ever. With so much online competition, businesses must ensure their website is well-optimized for search engines. If a website isn’t properly optimized, it can easily get lost in the shuffle and fail to get the traffic it needs to be successful. That’s why it’s important to understand what should be avoided when developing a search-optimized website.

This blog post will discuss the top things you should avoid when developing a search-optimized website. We’ll look at the various techniques and strategies to avoid and why they can be so detrimental to your website’s success.

#1. Website Bloat

Website bloat is a major problem for many websites, especially those built from templates or using standard CMS (Content Management System) platforms. Bloat occurs when a website has more features than it needs, making it slower to load and, in turn, poorly ranked by search engines.

When developing a search-optimized website, it’s essential to ensure that the coding and features are streamlined. This means having just the necessary coding and features needed to create an effective website for your audience.

When building a website, it can be tempting to add a lot of bells and whistles in the form of plugins, add-ons, and other third-party software. While some of these can be useful, ensuring they’re only included if they’re essential is important. This is because they can lead to website bloat, resulting in a slow-loading website, which will be penalized by search engines.

It’s also important to be mindful of the code used to build the website. The code should be as simple and lightweight as possible, without unnecessary code that will slow down the website's loading. The HTML and CSS should also be optimized to remove unnecessary elements that can slow down the website.

#2. Poor User Experience on the Site

Poor user experience on a website can be one of the biggest factors in determining the success of an online business. In addition to creating high-quality content, website owners must pay attention to how their website is structured and functions. Without a good user experience, visitors may quickly leave the website, resulting in a high bounce rate.

To ensure a positive user experience, websites should be easy to navigate and find what they want. Ideally, users should be able to find what they're searching for in two clicks from the homepage. This means that the homepage should have clear links to different categories of products or services so that visitors can easily find what they're looking for.

Website owners need to pay close attention to the user experience of their website to see success. This means having an easily navigable website, fast page loading speeds, and avoiding certain optimization techniques that can hurt a website's search engine rankings. With the right user experience, websites can see increased user satisfaction and search engine rankings.

#3. Missing Structured Data

This is an often-overlooked element of website development that can significantly impact your website’s performance in search engine results.

Structured data or schema markup can be added to your website’s HTML code. It provides detailed information about your web pages, such as the type of content, authorship, and other related elements. This information can help search engine crawlers better understand what is on your web pages, enabling them to accurately index your content and show it in search engine results.

In addition, structured data can provide a more user-friendly experience for online visitors. For instance, if you include structured data for article pages, search engine results will show a rich information snippet with an image, title, author, and other important details. This makes it easier for users to find what they are looking for and encourages them to click through to your page.

Therefore, you should include structured data or schema markup to develop a search-optimized website. This will not only help search engines better understand your content, but it can also provide an improved user experience for online visitors. Furthermore, structured data can help you stand out from the competition in search engine results, which can be beneficial in increasing website traffic and conversions.

#4. Slow Page Speed

Page speed, or loading time, is required for your website to load. Your website must load as quickly as possible, as users' average attention span is declining.

Not only is it important for user experience, but it has also become a major ranking factor for Google. This means your website won't rank very high in the search engine results pages if your website is slow.

That's why it is essential to check the page speed of your website regularly. You can do this easily with a free page speed tester. If you find that your website is performing poorly, there are a few things you can do to improve the speed of your website.

One of the most important things to do is optimize images. This involves compressing and resizing the images to ensure they load only slightly. You should also enable browser caching, which helps the browser store information it has already loaded. Finally, you should enable compression, which will reduce the size of the data sent from the server to the browser.

#5. Mobile Friendly Website

Poor mobile compatibility when developing a search-optimized website is an issue that many website owners and developers make. Unfortunately, this mistake can greatly impact the user experience and your website's success.

Today, mobile devices account for over half of global internet traffic. That means more people use their phones and tablets to access the web than their home or office computers. As such, your website must be optimized for mobile.

Google now considers mobile-friendliness in its ranking algorithms. This means that if your website is optimized for mobile, then it's likely to improve in terms of its performance in search engine rankings.

The good news is that there are many steps you can take to ensure your website is optimized for mobile. This includes ensuring that images fit different screen sizes, that the website loads quickly on mobile devices, and that it has an overall mobile-friendly design.

If you need clarification on whether your website is mobile-friendly, you can use a free mobile-friendly test to find out. This test will tell you if your website is optimized for mobile and even provide tips on making it more mobile-friendly.

#6. Publishing Low-Quality Content

Publishing low-quality content is one of the most common things to avoid when developing a search-optimized website. Low-quality content includes AI-duplicate content, plagiarized content, content that doesn’t provide any value to the user, and content that is too short or too long. These can negatively impact the user experience and the website’s search engine rankings.

Search engines are becoming smarter and can detect the quality of the content and determine whether it is helpful to the user. If your content does not provide any value, it will not rank well and may even be ignored by search engines. This means that potential customers will not find your website, resulting in a loss of revenue and customers.

You should follow some key guidelines to ensure that your content is high quality and helpful to the user. First, make sure you provide original and accurate content. This means researching topics and writing content without plagiarizing or copying from other sources. Secondly, keep the content relevant and up-to-date. This will help increase its relevance to the user and ensure your website is regularly updated and refreshed.

Finally, ensure that your content is well-written and easy to read. This means using simple language, and short sentences and providing your content free of typos and grammatical errors. Written content can put off potential customers, while well-written content can draw them in and help them find what they want.

#7. Not Following Best Practices for On-Page SEO

When it comes to developing a search-optimized website, on-page SEO is a key factor. Unfortunately, many website creators don’t follow best practices when optimizing their pages and lose out on potential traffic and customers.

On-page SEO involves various factors, such as content, formatting, and technical aspects. Following the guidelines for proper on-page SEO ensures your website is optimized for search engine crawlers, resulting in higher visibility and increased organic traffic.

One of the most common mistakes with on-page SEO is not optimizing the content. This means content should include relevant keywords and phrases and related synonyms and variations. You should also pay attention to the length of your content, ensuring it’s not too long or too short.

Another common mistake needs to have a well-defined structure. This means ensuring titles, headings, and subheadings are formatted properly and relevant to the content. As well it’s important to use internal linking to related pages, as this helps to create an organized navigation system for users.

In interviews, Henrik Park, the CEO of marketin.no , recently said that "Optimizing your website for search engines is like dressing up for a first date - you want to make a great first impression. To achieve this, start with the basics: clean up your code, ensure your website is mobile-friendly, and improve your website's loading speed. Once you have that solid foundation, focus on crafting quality content that both users and search engines will love. This means conducting thorough keyword research, using header tags to organize your content, and including internal and external links. And don't forget the importance of visual appeal - use high-quality images and videos to enhance your user experience. Follow these on-page SEO best practices, and you'll be sure to impress both search engines and your website visitors alike."

Finally, technical aspects such as meta and HTML tags should be considered when designing a search-optimized website. Meta tags should include relevant keywords, titles, and descriptions, while HTML tags should be used to identify different types of content.

#8. Inexperienced Website Developers

Having an inexperienced web developer create your website is like building a house on a weak foundation – it will not be able to stand the test of time. Therefore, it is essential to engage the services of an experienced web developer who is familiar with SEO and has the necessary skills and experience to ensure that your website is well-structured and optimized for search engine rankings.

Inexperienced website developers might need help understanding how to properly optimize a website for search engine rankings or provide the level of performance and speed necessary for a successful website.

The right website developer or web development company is essential for developing a search-optimized website. It’s important to ensure the professional has the skills and experience to build a website with the proper foundation to succeed in organic search. Avoiding the above mistakes can help ensure your website reaches its full potential. Recently, I read a case study of Mediumtall.no (a Norwegian clothing website) is achieving 5x organic growth by making a user-friendly structure and following all best practices in website development.

By avoiding these mistakes, you should be able to create a properly optimized website for search engines.

To sum up,

Search engine optimization is essential for any website looking to be successful. Understanding what should be avoided when developing a search-optimized website, such as keyword stuffing, link farms, and hidden text, is important. Ensuring your website is properly optimized for search engines can help you get the traffic you need to make your website successful. With the right knowledge and tools, you can ensure your website is search-optimized and ready to take on the competition.

Hopefully, this article was helpful. If you have any questions about search engine optimization or need help optimizing your website, please get in touch. I’d be happy to assist you!