Shopping can be tricky. Too many products, too many brands, too many styles... so many shopping mistakes. Learning some shopping tips is always good if you're a first-time shopper.

Shopping can be frustrating, especially when deciding how to spend your hard-earned money. But, with the right approach, you can make the most of your shopping experience and maximize the value of your purchases.

In this blog, I will share the lessons I have learned throughout my shopping journey and how I have become smarter with my spending habits. From how to research and compare prices to understanding how to identify deals, I will help you navigate the world of shopping and make the most of your money.

1. Consider Cost Per Wear

Shopping on a budget can be tough. You see a great item, but the price tag might need to be closer to your price range. But if you consider the actual cost per wear, it might make sense to go for it.

The concept of cost per wear is simple yet powerful. Rather than looking at the total price of an item, you can break it down into the cost of each wear. For example, spending $1,000 on something you only wear once is a waste. But if it’s a piece, you’ll wear weekly or daily, like a nice watch or handbag, the cost per wear is much lower.

Let’s consider a few examples. Suppose you find a pair of shoes you love for $200. You wear them every day for a year. That’s an average of around $0.55 per wear. In comparison, buying a cheaper pair for $50 but only wearing them once would be around $50 per wear.

The cost-per-wear concept can also be applied to many other items. Take a nice coat, for example. If you buy a good quality coat for $400 and wear it for five years, you’ve only spent around $2.75 per wear. On the other hand, if you buy a cheap coat for $100 but only wear it once, the cost per wear is a whopping $100.

So, the next time you’re shopping on a budget, consider the cost per wear. It can help you make better decisions, save money, and avoid costly future shopping mistakes. After all, there’s a lesson to be learned from mistakes, and shopping smart is one of them.

2. Try Affordable Trends First

It can be challenging to know what trends will last, and it’s easy to find yourself in a cycle of impulse buys you regret the next day.

One of the most important ones is to try affordable trends first. Investing in pieces you’re not sure will stay in style can be costly, so starting with more affordable, trendy pieces is best.

Fortunately, plenty of affordable retailers like ASOS stock trendy pieces that won’t break the bank. So you can try out a new look without feeling guilty about spending too much. Mixing high and low is always fashionable, so you can have an on-trend outfit at a fraction of the price.

It’s also important to consider the versatility of the pieces you buy. You don’t want to splurge on a trend you’re not sure you’ll love, so look out for pieces you can wear in multiple ways. A versatile wardrobe is always the best option, allowing you to mix and match items and get the most out of your wardrobe.

Ultimately, there’s no shame in making shopping mistakes, as they provide valuable lessons that can help you make smarter choices in the future. So, always try affordable trends first and consider how to get the most out of your wardrobe. That way, you can have an on-trend look without breaking the bank.

As mentioned in Norwegian Clothing Store BrandsOnly , "When shopping for clothes, one of the biggest mistakes people make is buying something without trying it on first. Ensuring the fit is right and the fabric feels comfortable against the skin is important. Additionally, shoppers should avoid buying items just because they're on sale; if it's not something you'll love and wear, it's not a good deal. Finally, check the return policy and ensure you can return the item if it doesn't work out."

3. Invest in Neutrals

One such lesson is to invest in neutrals. Buying an investment piece doesn’t need to be flashy or trendy; instead, you can stick to neutrals like black or tan or your favorite color.

Neutral colors are versatile and can be paired with anything, so you’ll use more of your purchases. This effectively lowers the cost per wear, allowing you to enjoy your investment pieces for years.

Investing in neutrals also has the added benefit of making it easier to mix and match outfits without worrying about clashing colors. Whether creating an evening or a casual look, neutrals will always be your go-to option.

Neutrals also have the advantage of being timeless. Unlike trendy colors and prints, neutrals won’t look dated quickly, so you can get the most out of your wardrobe for years. Neutrals also have a more sophisticated vibe than prints and colors.

By investing in neutrals, you’ll save money and time in the long run. You’ll also have a wardrobe full of timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Remember that neutral colors are always the best choice when shopping for investment pieces.

4. Buy What Fits Now

When it comes to shopping, it’s important to remember the age-old adage of “buy what fits now.” In other words, don’t buy something too small with the hope that you’ll “fit into it” in the future. Having a physical goal for yourself is great, but you deserve to feel good in the present. Plus, you never know how your body may change in the future.

Having a physical goal and striving to look and feel your best is admirable and certainly something to strive for. But that goal should be rooted in the here and now – not something you might reach in the future. After all, you never know how your body shape or size might change.

When shopping, it’s important to be realistic. If you’re buying something intending to slim into it, consider the size you’re buying now. Don’t buy something too small, hoping it will eventually fit.

So next time you’re out shopping, remember that buying what fits now is essential. It may not always be the most exciting option, but it’s the best way to ensure you’ll be satisfied with your purchase.

5. Comfort Comes First

No matter what you're buying, comfort should always come first. As a former shopaholic, I’ve learned that lesson the hard way. I used to buy things that were cute, stylish, and trendy but were also totally uncomfortable. I’d buy shoes that were two sizes too small and clothes that were too tight just because they were fashionable. I soon realized that no matter how nice an item of clothing or shoe was, I wouldn't wear it if it wasn’t comfortable.

That’s why comfort should always be the top priority when shopping. Not only is it important to be comfortable in the clothes and shoes you’re buying, but the material must also be of good quality. When shopping for clothes, look for breathable and comfortable fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk. When shopping for shoes, try them on and walk around for a few minutes to ensure they fit properly and don’t rub in any uncomfortable places.

Don’t get caught up in trends and buy things that don’t fit properly or aren’t comfortable. Invest in quality pieces that you’ll enjoy wearing for years to come. Norwegian fashion experts recommend Mash Mosh klær (clothes) for comfort.

6. Quality over Quantity

Choosing quality over quantity is one of the most important and underrated. Stocking up on affordable pieces can be tempting, but in the long run, it’s better to save up and invest in quality items that you know will last and make you look good.

The best way to do this is to shop at brands and stores specializing in quality products. Look for durable fabrics and materials, and take the time to ensure that the items you’re looking at are well-made. For example, when shopping for a pair of jeans, opt for a well-crafted pair with a comfortable fit over a cheaper, ill-fitting option.

It’s also important to think long-term. Invest in classic pieces that will last and can be styled differently. Investing in a timeless piece of clothing is always better than settling for something that will become outdated in a few months.

When it comes to shopping, quality should always come first. The adage “you get what you pay for” definitely holds. Saving up for a well-made pair of jeans that fits you is something you’ll feel good about way longer than the initial shopper’s rush. Investing in quality pieces will pay off both in the short and the long term.

Key takeaways

Spending smarter, rather than harder, is the way to go when shopping. Researching and comparing prices, identifying deals, and understanding the value of your purchases will ensure you get the most bang for your buck. With the tips I have shared, you can confidently shop more intelligent and make the most of your money.