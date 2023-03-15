Top Most Expensive Places in Dubai

Photo by Enduro

Dubai is known for its extravagance and luxury lifestyle. It is a city that attracts many wealthy people and tourists willing to spend money on luxurious experiences. From luxurious hotels to high-end restaurants and designer shopping malls, there are several expensive places in Dubai. In this article, we will discuss some of the most expensive places in Dubai.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is a seven-star luxury hotel and one of the most expensive places in Dubai. The hotel is designed to resemble a sailboat and stands at the height of 321 meters, making it one of the tallest hotels in the world. The hotel offers some of the most luxurious suites, including the Royal Suite, which costs around $20,000 per night. The hotel has a private beach, several high-end restaurants, and a helipad.

The Palm Atlantis

The Palm is a luxury resort located on Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai. The resort is known for its extravagant amenities, including a waterpark, aquarium, and several high-end restaurants. The resort has some of the most expensive suites, including the Underwater Suite, which costs around $8,000 per night. The suite offers a stunning view of marine life and comes with a personal butler and 24-hour room service.

Dubai Mall

Dubai Mall is one of the largest shopping malls in the world and is a popular destination for tourists and shoppers. The mall has over 1,200 retail stores, including high-end designer brands like Chanel, Dior, and Gucci. The mall has a massive aquarium, ice rink, and several luxury restaurants. The mall is known for its extravagant decorations during the holiday season and is one of the most expensive places to shop in Dubai.

Emirates Palace

Emirates Palace is a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi, around an hour's drive from Dubai. The hotel is designed to resemble a palace and is one of the most expensive hotels in the world. The hotel offers some of the most luxurious suites, including the Palace Suite, which costs around $16,000 per night. The hotel has several high-end restaurants, a private beach, and a spa.

Armani Hotel Dubai

Armani Hotel Dubai is a luxury hotel in the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The famous designer Giorgio Armani designed the hotel, one of the most luxurious hotels in Dubai. The hotel has several high-end restaurants, a spa, and a private lounge. The hotel's most expensive suite is the Armani Dubai Suite, which costs around $7,000 per night.

Skydive Dubai

Skydive Dubai is a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts who want to experience skydiving in Dubai. The experience is expensive, with a tandem skydive costing around $600. However, the experience is worth the price, as it offers stunning views of Dubai's skyline.

Dubai Marina Yacht Club

Dubai Marina Yacht Club is a luxury yacht club located in the heart of Dubai Marina. The club offers some of the most expensive yachts for rent, ranging from $2,000 to $8,000 per day. The club also has several high-end restaurants and bars, making it a popular destination for yacht enthusiasts.

The Address Downtown Dubai

The Address Downtown Dubai is a luxury hotel in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The hotel is known for its stunning Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views. The hotel has several high-end restaurants, a spa, and a private lounge.

Why is Dubai Expensive?

Dubai is considered an expensive city due to various factors contributing to the high cost of living and here are some of the main reasons:

High Demand for Luxury Goods and Services

Dubai is known for its luxury shopping and hospitality experiences, attracting a wealthy international crowd. As a result, the demand for high-end products and services is very high, leading to high prices.

Cost of Construction

Dubai is a rapidly developing city, with many new buildings and infrastructure projects constantly underway. The cost of construction and development is very high, which leads to higher prices for everything from accommodation to transportation.

Cost of living

Dubai is a relatively expensive place to live, with high costs for housing, food, and other necessities. It is partly due to the city's location in a desert region, meaning many goods must be imported from elsewhere.

Government Policies

The government of Dubai has implemented policies designed to attract high-net-worth individuals and businesses to the city, such as tax breaks and other incentives. While these policies have successfully attracted investment, they have also contributed to the high cost of living.

