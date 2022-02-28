New Entry-Level Production Operator Jobs | Weekend Night Shift Jobs February 2022 | Don't miss the chance | Apply today

Job Title: Entry-Level Production Operator | Weekend Night Shift

Expected salary: $18.25 per hour

Company: SubCom

Are you looking for an opportunity with plenty of growth potential? Do you enjoy working in an exciting, fast-paced, collaborative environment? Are you interested in working with the world's most innovative companies to create a more connected world?

Connecting Continents. Impacting Communities.

Connecting Continents. Impacting Communities.

The backbone of the Internet is a series of high-tech subsea fiber optic cables deployed throughout the globe – SubCom has deployed over 50% of them. Our employees ensure data communications networks are engineered, manufactured, deployed, and maintained to the highest standards, enabling faster and more reliable connectivity to communities worldwide. Every member of the SubCom team plays a role in an end-to-end process that is critical to enterprises, governments, big cities, and rural towns.

We encourage, expect, and value creativity, thoughtful risk-taking, openness to change, and diverse perspectives. Whether you're a seasoned applicant seeking a new and exciting challenge, or you're new to the workforce and looking for a flexible, rewarding, and fast-paced position with an innovative and stable organization (since 1953), SubCom has opportunities to advance your career.

Position Overview

As a Production Operator (Tradesperson 3), you will be trained by an experienced team to safely complete tasks associated with manufacturing and handling cable and equipment. Working in one of our manufacturing areas, you will be turning cable in tanks/pans, putting cable on large reels, and assisting with loading cable onto ships.