Best latest Data Entry Jobs 2022 | Must Apply if you're Knowledgeable about Data Entry Don't miss the Chance

Job Title: Data Entry
Expected salary: $16.5 per hour
Salary Currency: USD
Company: Conduent

About Company:

Through our dedicated associates, Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 governments – creating exceptional outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them.

You have an opportunity to personally thrive, make a difference and be part of a culture where individuality is noticed and valued every day.

Job Description

General Purpose:

To enter data from various source documents into the computer system for storage, processing, and data management purposes.

What You Get:

  • Full-time employment with benefits.
  • Hourly rate $16.50/hour
  • Day shift, no late evenings or weekends.
  • A great work environment with career growth

Main Job Tasks, Duties, and Responsibilities

  • prepare, compile and sort documents for data entry
  • check source documents for accuracy
  • verify data and correct data where necessary
  • obtain further information for incomplete documents
  • combine and rearrange data from source documents where required
  • enter data from source documents into a prescribed computer database, files, and forms
  • transcribe information into the required electronic format
  • scan documents into document management systems or databases
  • check completed work for accuracy
  • store completed documents in designated locations
  • maintain logbooks or records of activities and tasks
  • print information when required
  • comply with data integrity and security policies
  • other duties as assigned

Education and Experience

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • formal computer training

