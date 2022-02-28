Best latest Data Entry Jobs 2022 | Must Apply if you're Knowledgeable about Data Entry Don't miss the Chance

Job Title: Data Entry

Expected salary: $16.5 per hour

Salary Currency: USD

Company: Conduent

About Company:

Through our dedicated associates, Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 governments – creating exceptional outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them.

You have an opportunity to personally thrive, make a difference and be part of a culture where individuality is noticed and valued every day.

Job Description

General Purpose:

To enter data from various source documents into the computer system for storage, processing, and data management purposes.

What You Get:

Full-time employment with benefits.

Hourly rate $16.50/hour

Day shift, no late evenings or weekends.

A great work environment with career growth

Main Job Tasks, Duties, and Responsibilities

prepare, compile and sort documents for data entry

check source documents for accuracy

verify data and correct data where necessary

obtain further information for incomplete documents

combine and rearrange data from source documents where required

enter data from source documents into a prescribed computer database, files, and forms

transcribe information into the required electronic format

scan documents into document management systems or databases

check completed work for accuracy

store completed documents in designated locations

maintain logbooks or records of activities and tasks

print information when required

comply with data integrity and security policies

other duties as assigned

Education and Experience

High school diploma or equivalent

formal computer training

