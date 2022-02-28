Best latest Data Entry Jobs 2022 | Must Apply if you're Knowledgeable about Data Entry Don't miss the Chance
Job Title: Data Entry
Expected salary: $16.5 per hour
Salary Currency: USD
Company: Conduent
About Company:
Through our dedicated associates, Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 governments – creating exceptional outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them.
You have an opportunity to personally thrive, make a difference and be part of a culture where individuality is noticed and valued every day.
Job Description
General Purpose:
To enter data from various source documents into the computer system for storage, processing, and data management purposes.
What You Get:
- Full-time employment with benefits.
- Hourly rate $16.50/hour
- Day shift, no late evenings or weekends.
- A great work environment with career growth
Main Job Tasks, Duties, and Responsibilities
- prepare, compile and sort documents for data entry
- check source documents for accuracy
- verify data and correct data where necessary
- obtain further information for incomplete documents
- combine and rearrange data from source documents where required
- enter data from source documents into a prescribed computer database, files, and forms
- transcribe information into the required electronic format
- scan documents into document management systems or databases
- check completed work for accuracy
- store completed documents in designated locations
- maintain logbooks or records of activities and tasks
- print information when required
- comply with data integrity and security policies
- other duties as assigned
Education and Experience
- High school diploma or equivalent
- formal computer training
