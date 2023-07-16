DeSantis Campaign Reduces Staff Due to Financial Constraints

Shabbir Ahmad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qCLF_0nSKVO6J00
Photo byGetty Images

In a surprising turn of events, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has made the difficult decision to downsize its staff, reportedly due to financial pressures. This move is seen as an attempt to refocus resources and efforts on the key state of Iowa as the campaign faces struggles in meeting fundraising goals.

According to insiders familiar with the situation, less than ten staff members involved in event planning were released from their duties. However, these departures do not necessarily signify the end of their support for DeSantis. Some of these individuals might soon find a home at Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super Political Action Committee (PAC), which has been receiving resumes from the dismissed staffers.

Despite raising an impressive $20 million in the second quarter of this year, the DeSantis campaign has faced challenges in generating funds to meet its demands. Moreover, the majority of the contributions came from larger donors, as only about 15% of donations were from small-dollar contributors. For DeSantis to compete with former President Donald Trump's robust small-dollar network, an increase in this percentage is crucial.

"Americans are rallying behind Ron DeSantis and his plan to reverse Joe Biden's failures and restore sanity to our nation," said Andrew Romeo, spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign. "His momentum will only continue as voters see more of him in person, especially in Iowa."

Despite the downsizing, DeSantis' campaign appears to be maintaining a resilient position in the GOP primary race, ranking second behind Trump. In fact, Never Back Down has raised over $100 million in support of the Florida governor, showcasing strong backing.

The DeSantis campaign has ambitious plans for Iowa, as the governor intends to tour all 99 counties of the state. With such an extensive program, it is expected that Never Back Down will play a significant role in organizing some of these events. Although recent polls have shown DeSantis trailing in Iowa, his team believes they have a shot at turning the tide.

"Donald Trump gave us an opening in Iowa this week, and we're taking it," Romeo confidently stated. Despite the reduced staff size, the DeSantis campaign seems to remain steadfast in its pursuit of the presidency, even as the road ahead is fraught with financial and political challenges.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DeSantis Campaign# Financial Constraints# DeSantis Campaign Reduces# DeSantis Reduces Staff# DeSantis Financial Constraints

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm an observant political watcher who focuses on the complicated world of US law. Trying to be fair, I look into bills that have been passed and important political problems, bringing out the truth to educate and interest readers.

N/A
7K followers

More from Shabbir Ahmad

California State

California School Board Adopts Social Studies Textbooks Incorporating Gay Rights, Following Governor's Warning

In a pivotal move indicative of the changing times, the Temecula Valley Unified School District in Southern California has unanimously adopted a new social studies curriculum which includes the history and contributions of LGBTQ+ figures. This decision, a significant shift from the board's prior stance, follows stern warnings from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Read full story

Adm. Lisa Franchetti Nominated by Biden to Become First Female Head of U.S. Navy

In an unprecedented move, President Joe Biden has nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti to become the first female head of the U.S. Navy. This historic nomination, announced on Friday, if confirmed, will mark Franchetti as not only the first woman to lead the Navy, but also as the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Roy Cooper Vetoes Bill Easing Restrictions on North Carolina Charter Schools

Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina wielded his veto power once again to push back on legislation that proposed easing restrictions on charter schools. Cooper, a Democrat, has consistently shown his commitment to regulating the growth and oversight of these educational establishments.

Read full story
13 comments

Cannabis Legalization Becomes Official in Luxembourg

In a progressive stride forward, Luxembourg has officially legalized the possession and personal cultivation of cannabis, becoming the second European Union member nation to embrace such a policy. This significant development comes on the heels of Malta's move to end cannabis prohibition in 2021, and it signals a seismic shift in drug policies across Europe.

Read full story
7 comments

New York Republicans Propose Public Cannabis Smoking Ban

In a recent twist in New York's ongoing journey with cannabis legalization, a faction of Republican legislators is advancing a proposal to ban public consumption of the plant. This initiative, led by State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, seeks to address concerns raised by constituents regarding public marijuana usage, including its smell and potential second-hand effects.

Read full story
25 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Supreme Court Greenlights Ballot Initiative for Abortion Rights

In a crucial ruling that signals a significant win for proponents of abortion rights in Missouri, the state's Supreme Court has authorized a ballot initiative that could potentially reintroduce the right to abortion. The decision came as a unanimous response to Attorney General Andrew Bailey's improper stalling of the approval process, marking a critical development in the ongoing tussle over reproductive rights.

Read full story
1 comments
Alabama State

Democrats Argue New Alabama Congressional Map Still Underrepresents Black Voters

In a controversial turn of events, the Alabama legislature, dominated by Republicans, passed a novel congressional map on Friday. The redrawn boundaries have sparked a fierce debate as Democrats and civil rights activists argue the revised blueprint continues to marginalize Black voters despite a prior U.S. Supreme Court directive meant to safeguard minority voters' rights.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Targets 'Woke' Bud Light in Latest Political Move

In a politically charged move, Florida Governor and Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has set his sights on Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of Bud Light. The Governor has called for an investigation into the beer giant, alleging it may have breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders due to the fallout from its controversial marketing partnership with transgender social media influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

Read full story
3 comments

Senate Judiciary Committee Pushes Forward Supreme Court Ethics Reform Bill Amid Partisan Divide

In a significant move highlighting the partisan tension surrounding the conduct of Supreme Court justices, the Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act. The decision, which fell neatly along party lines with a vote of 11-10, comes amid growing concerns about ethics and transparency within the country's highest court.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan Lawmaker Proposes 'Bill of Rights' for the Homeless

In a landmark move aimed at protecting the rights of homeless individuals, Michigan State Rep. Emily Dievendorf, a Lansing Democrat, has proposed a comprehensive "Bill of Rights for the Homeless." This legislation strives to establish the state's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its unhoused residents.

Read full story
42 comments

House Overwhelmingly Approves Crucial Aviation Policy Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives has made a significant stride forward in aviation policy, with the overwhelming approval of a crucial aviation bill. The bipartisan legislation, identified as H.R. 3935 (118), is set to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the upcoming five years.

Read full story
Maine State

Gov. Mills Approves Controversial Legislation Removing Major Limits on Late-Term Abortions

In a significant and contentious development, Maine's Governor Janet Mills has officially sanctioned a controversial piece of legislation that effectively eradicates key restrictions on late-term abortions. The decision is a stark contrast to the prevailing trend in many other US states, which are moving towards more stringent abortion laws.

Read full story
100 comments
Michigan State

Whitmer Enacts Legislation Permitting Alcohol Sales at Michigan College Sporting Events

In a historic move that adds a new dynamic to the college sporting events scene in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has enacted legislation to allow alcohol sales. Senate Bill 247, signed into law by the governor, opens the door for public universities to sell alcohol at their football, basketball, and hockey games.

Read full story
Middletown, CT

Legacy Admissions Discontinued at Wesleyan University

In a transformative move towards equitable admissions, Wesleyan University, a prestigious liberal arts college located in Connecticut, has declared an end to its legacy admissions process. This paradigm-shifting decision underscores the intensifying debate around fairness and equality in university admissions.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

Stanford President to Step Down Following Discovery of Shortcomings in His Past Research

In a significant development that has shaken academia, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the President of Stanford University, has announced his intention to resign from his esteemed position following revelations about flaws in his past scientific research. This departure comes in the wake of a comprehensive review that identified deficiencies in his research spanning decades.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Proposed Legislation Aims to Foster Night Markets in California

In a bold move set to invigorate California's cultural landscape, San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney and District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio have put forth a proposition for the advent of vibrant, open-air night markets reminiscent of those in Taiwan and China. The introduction of Assembly Bill 441, revealed recently in the heart of San Francisco's Irving Street, promises to propel this vision into reality, with the first of these atmospheric markets slated to make its debut in mid-September.

Read full story

Heated House Debate Over Veterans' Gun Rights Bill Sparks Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives recently found itself embroiled in a heated debate surrounding a proposed bill that aims to protect the Second Amendment rights of veterans. The "Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act," introduced by House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill, has elicited strong responses from both sides of the political aisle.

Read full story
311 comments
Ohio State

Public Drag Performances Facing Restrictions Under Proposed Bill by Ohio Republicans

In a controversial move, Ohio Republicans have proposed a bill that could drastically limit the venues and audiences for drag performances across the state. The legislation, known as House Bill 245, has already gained significant backing with over 40 co-sponsors.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Attempt to Halt Election Investigation

In an unyielding display of judicial independence, the Supreme Court of Georgia rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to impede an ongoing election investigation. Trump's team sought to undercut Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal probe into his actions after the 2020 election, but the court's ruling has effectively left the former president's defense in tatters.

Read full story
1 comments

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $900 Million: Understanding the Post-Tax Amount the Winner Would Really Receive

The Powerball lottery jackpot has rocketed to a staggering $900 million, positioning it as the third-largest prize in the game's history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, according to official Powerball statements. This substantial sum has lottery players nationwide buzzing with anticipation ahead of the upcoming Monday night drawing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy