DeSantis Campaign Reduces Staff Due to Financial Constraints

In a surprising turn of events, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has made the difficult decision to downsize its staff, reportedly due to financial pressures. This move is seen as an attempt to refocus resources and efforts on the key state of Iowa as the campaign faces struggles in meeting fundraising goals.

According to insiders familiar with the situation, less than ten staff members involved in event planning were released from their duties. However, these departures do not necessarily signify the end of their support for DeSantis. Some of these individuals might soon find a home at Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super Political Action Committee (PAC), which has been receiving resumes from the dismissed staffers.

Despite raising an impressive $20 million in the second quarter of this year, the DeSantis campaign has faced challenges in generating funds to meet its demands. Moreover, the majority of the contributions came from larger donors, as only about 15% of donations were from small-dollar contributors. For DeSantis to compete with former President Donald Trump's robust small-dollar network, an increase in this percentage is crucial.

"Americans are rallying behind Ron DeSantis and his plan to reverse Joe Biden's failures and restore sanity to our nation," said Andrew Romeo, spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign. "His momentum will only continue as voters see more of him in person, especially in Iowa."

Despite the downsizing, DeSantis' campaign appears to be maintaining a resilient position in the GOP primary race, ranking second behind Trump. In fact, Never Back Down has raised over $100 million in support of the Florida governor, showcasing strong backing.

The DeSantis campaign has ambitious plans for Iowa, as the governor intends to tour all 99 counties of the state. With such an extensive program, it is expected that Never Back Down will play a significant role in organizing some of these events. Although recent polls have shown DeSantis trailing in Iowa, his team believes they have a shot at turning the tide.

"Donald Trump gave us an opening in Iowa this week, and we're taking it," Romeo confidently stated. Despite the reduced staff size, the DeSantis campaign seems to remain steadfast in its pursuit of the presidency, even as the road ahead is fraught with financial and political challenges.