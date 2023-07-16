Who are the top fundraisers among the presidential candidates from April to June?

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

As the 2024 presidential race gears up, the financial landscape of the competing campaigns is beginning to take shape. A crucial aspect of these campaigns is their ability to raise funds, and the April-June quarter has seen some substantial monetary hauls. Here, we look at the top fundraising presidential candidates during this period.

Leading the pack is President Joe Biden. Since his official announcement on April 25, Biden's campaign, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee and his joint fundraising committee, has gathered an impressive $72 million. These figures showcase a significant grassroots base with the average donation coming in at around $39. This not only underscores his broad support base but also puts him in an advantageous position for the general election.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump has shown his enduring popularity, raking in over $35 million in the second quarter. This sum was accrued through the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which apportions donations between his campaign and his leadership political action committee. Even though the division of funds is still unclear, it's evident that Trump continues to receive strong support from his base of small-dollar donors.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comes in as the second-highest GOP fundraiser, accumulating more than $20.1 million in the last quarter. Despite trailing Trump in polls, DeSantis's financial standing exhibits his potential as a serious contender in the Republican race.

Other notable candidates include Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N, who raised a respectable $7.9 million, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who reported $1.17 million despite a late entry into the race.

However, it's important to note that the fundraising race is far from over, with many factors, such as small-dollar donors and super PAC support, contributing to the overall financial health of a campaign. As the race continues, these numbers will undoubtedly shift, reflecting the ebb and flow of each candidate's popularity and support.

As we watch these numbers closely, they serve as a fascinating insight into the American political landscape, the preferences of donors, and the potential future direction of the presidential race. It's clear that the fundraising war is well underway, and the battle lines are drawn.