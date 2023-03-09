Hair Transplant in Turkey: Discover Your Perks

Shabbir Ahmad

The issue of hair thinning or complete loss is pretty common. It affects both men and women of all ages due to various reasons: genetics, hormonal disbalance, poor diet, trauma, etc. Some factors are temporary and solved by themselves once a person starts following a healthy way of living, while others cannot be reversed. If you have permanent hair loss, hair transplantation is a must-have procedure. The most trendy destination for such a hair restoration procedure in Turkey. The list of certified clinics at https://us-uk.bookimed.com/clinics/country=turkey/procedure=hair-transplant/ will impress you with their facilities, English-speaking medical staff, and affordable prices.

Hair Transplant Surgery: What Is It Done For?

The process called “hair transplantation” involves replacing a small portion of a patient’s hair follicles from the donor area to relocate them to the areas with balding hair issues. It is a well-studied and highly efficient treatment in Turkey and worldwide, where 1,000,000 foreign patients come to Turkey to solve permanent hair loss issues. Thanks to hair transplantation, individuals can treat 100% baldness and regrow hair on such areas as the chest, eyelashes, brows, etc.

Why Do Medical Tourists Prefer To Choose Turkey for a Hair Transplant Procedure?

Turkey attracts more than 1,000,000 medical tourists from all around the globe per year. The most famous city is definitely Istanbul, which is considered to be the cultural capital of Turkey. So why do all these millions of foreigners choose Turkey for doing their various aesthetic operations, such as hair transplants?

If you check popular hair transplant clinics in Turkey at the international medical platform Bookimed at https://us-uk.bookimed.com/ , you will be impressed by what they offer to foreign patients:

Affordable prices

The price for a hair transplant procedure in Turkey is approximately 2-5 times cheaper than in the USA or the UK. To give you a clear example, the majority of clinics in Turkey perform more than 4,500 graft hair transplants for the price of $1,800-$2,500. In American or British aesthetic clinics, patients are obliged to pay $12,000-$20,000 for the same procedure.

Safety

The hair transplant procedure is carried out under local anesthesia. There is no risk for the patient during the surgery or the recovery period. Once the process is performed correctly, your hair implanted will keep on growing your entire lifecycle.

All-inclusive packages

One of the significant advantages of picking plastic surgery clinics in Turkey is that they are ready to offer foreign patients all-inclusive packages that cover all services. It is very convenient for patients from abroad because they don't have to worry about airport pickup, hotel stay, and the services of a professional interpreter.

Internationally-certified surgeons

Despite affordable prices for hair transplant treatment in Turkey, the level of medical skills is very high. Turkish specialists develop their skills, get new medical knowledge, and master new techniques in foreign countries. Most of them are members of international medical societies and associations.

What Are The Major Advantages of Hair Transplantation Treatment?

Let’s see the pros of doing a hair transplant. Is it a worthy time and money investment? Explore the significant advantages to make the right decision.

Aesthetic improvement of a patient’s appearance

One of the first advantages of a hair transplant is its aesthetic effect, which makes you look healthier, younger, and self-confident. The treatment asks for a bit of waiting, but the final result will impress you and your closest surroundings. You will notice how your business and social interactions improve and bring you joy and satisfaction.

Self-esteem boost

When a person notices premature hair loss, it gives the feeling of depression and devastation. A balding hair issue can easily break your confidence. Hair transplantation is an excellent option to stop the first signs of aging and restore hair density.

The long-lasting effect after the treatment

Hair transplantation is scientifically well-studied. Your hair has all the chances to grow back and remain intact for an extended period of time. The hair transplant techniques used in Turkey can guarantee that the patient’s distribution of hair follicles does not change with time.

Conclusion

Turkey is an excellent place for hair transplant treatment. Medical tourists find the most experienced, certified, and highly trained aesthetic surgeons in the world. The cost of medical services is significantly lower, so patients can save money and receive top-notch hair transplant care.

