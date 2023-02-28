The Future of Weed Control: Lasers, Drones, and AI

Shabbir Ahmad

Photo byNordWood ThemesonUnsplash

With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, agriculture will have to produce 70% more food to keep up with demand. In order to achieve this, farmers are turning to technology to improve crop yields and reduce the use of harmful chemicals.

One area of innovation is weed control. Traditionally, farmers have relied on manual labor or herbicides to remove weeds, but these methods can be time-consuming, expensive, and harmful to the environment. Newer technologies like lasers, drones, and artificial intelligence (AI) are offering more efficient and sustainable solutions.

One company leading the charge is Carbon Robotics, a Seattle-based startup that has developed a laser weed zapper. The device uses cameras and sensors to identify weeds and target them with high-energy laser beams. The lasers destroy weeds instantly, and the burnt remains are composted back into the soil, explains Paul Mikesell, Carbon Robotics' chief executive.

Mikesell claims that the laser system can cover 15 acres in a day, making it more efficient than traditional methods. In addition, the device is autonomous, which means it can operate 24/7 without the need for human intervention.

Drones are another technology being employed for weed control. The drones use cameras and sensors to identify weeds and then spray them with herbicides or other chemicals. The advantage of using drones is that they can cover large areas quickly and accurately, without causing soil compaction.

One company using drones for weed control is XAG, a Chinese drone manufacturer. XAG's drones can cover up to 400 acres in a day and can be programmed to target specific types of weeds. The drones are also equipped with AI algorithms that analyze images of crops to detect diseases or nutrient deficiencies.

AI is also being used to develop smarter herbicides that can target specific types of weeds without harming crops. Traditional herbicides are often indiscriminate, killing both weeds and crops. But new herbicides being developed by companies like Rizobacter use AI algorithms to identify the genetic makeup of weeds and create targeted herbicides that only affect those weeds.

The benefits of using these new technologies are numerous. They reduce the use of harmful chemicals, reduce labor costs, and improve crop yields. In addition, they can help farmers comply with increasingly strict regulations on the use of herbicides and other chemicals.

However, there are also challenges to be overcome. The cost of these technologies is still high, and there may be resistance from farmers who are used to traditional methods. In addition, there are concerns about the impact of laser weed zappers and drone herbicides on beneficial insects and other wildlife.

Overall, though, the future looks bright for weed control technology. As Mikesell notes, "we're at the very beginning of what we can do with lasers and robotics in agriculture." As technology continues to evolve, it's likely that farmers will have an increasing array of tools to help them produce more food more sustainably.

Shabbir Ahmed is a professional blogger, writer, SEO expert & founder of Dive in SEO.

