When is John Wick 4 coming out? Latest Updates on the Release Date and What to Expect from the Upcoming Film

Photo by IMDb

John Wick fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth installment in the popular action franchise. With each film raising the bar for intense action and breathtaking stunts, the expectations for John Wick 4 are sky-high. Here's everything we know so far about the release date and what to expect from the upcoming film.

Release Date:

The initial release date for John Wick 4 was May 21, 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's production was delayed, and the release date was pushed back. The latest official release date announced by Lionsgate is 24 March 2023. This is exciting news for fans who have been waiting to see Keanu Reeves return to the role of the legendary assassin.

Cast:

Along with Keanu Reeves, several other familiar faces from the previous John Wick films will be returning for the fourth installment. This includes Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and John Leguizamo. Additionally, new cast members have also been announced, including Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Shamier Anderson.

Plot:

The plot for John Wick 4 has been kept tightly under wraps, but the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum provides some clues. In the final moments of the film, Wick is given a one-hour head start before the High Table declares open season on him. With his options limited and enemies closing in, Wick's future is uncertain. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how this storyline unfolds and what challenges Wick will face in the upcoming film.

Director:

After directing the first three John Wick films, director Chad Stahelski will once again be at the helm for John Wick 4. Stahelski has been instrumental in establishing the unique and highly stylized action sequences that the franchise is known for.

What to Expect:

The John Wick franchise is known for its jaw-dropping action sequences, intricate world-building, and unforgettable characters. With each installment, the franchise has only gotten bigger and better. Fans can expect more of the same in John Wick 4, with Keanu Reeves delivering his signature blend of stoic intensity and explosive action. Additionally, the new cast members will bring fresh energy to the franchise, and the story is expected to explore new facets of the intricate world of assassins and hitmen.

In conclusion, the anticipation for John Wick 4 is at an all-time high, and fans can't wait to see what the next installment has in store. With a talented cast, an experienced director, and a story that promises to be full of surprises, John Wick 4 is shaping up to be a must-see film for action movie fans. Mark your calendars for 24 March 2023, and get ready to witness the return of one of the most iconic action heroes in recent history.