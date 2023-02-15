Death of Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis at Age 47

Dave Hollis with his girlfriend Photo by Leedaily

Former Disney executive Dave Hollis passed away at the age of 47 on February 11, 2023, due to heart-related health issues. Hollis, who was based in Los Angeles, was a key figure in the entertainment industry, having worked at Disney for nearly two decades before leaving the company in 2019.

During his tenure at Disney, Hollis was involved in several high-profile projects, including the relaunch of the Star Wars franchise, which included the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015. Hollis also played a key role in the success of the "Frozen" franchise, which has become one of the most successful animated film franchises in history.

After leaving Disney, Hollis went on to become the CEO of a start-up called The Hollis Company, which aimed to provide coaching and training services for individuals looking to improve their lives. Despite his departure from Disney, Hollis remained a highly respected figure in the industry, with many colleagues and peers expressing their shock and sadness at his sudden passing.

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dave Hollis, a talented and creative executive who played an instrumental role in the success of many of our most beloved franchises. Dave's passion and commitment to the entertainment industry were truly inspiring, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Hollis's passing has also been mourned by many in the wider entertainment industry, with figures such as producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams among those paying tribute to his legacy. "Dave was a true innovator and a force for good in the industry," said Abrams. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."