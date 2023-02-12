8 Artificial Intelligence Tools that are Accessible for Free for Everyone

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way in recent years, and there are now many free AI tools available that anyone can use. Whether you're a student, a small business owner, or just someone looking to play around with the technology, there's something out there for you. In this article, we'll look at nine of the best free AI tools you can try out right now.

1. Google's TensorFlow

TensorFlow is one of the most popular open-source AI libraries available. It was developed by Google and is used by many of the company's own machine learning projects. TensorFlow is a powerful tool that allows you to build complex machine learning models from scratch or use pre-trained models for your own applications. It's a great resource for students and developers who want to learn about AI and machine learning.

2. Microsoft's Cognitive Services

Microsoft's Cognitive Services is a collection of pre-built APIs that allow you to add AI functionality to your applications. You can use the APIs to add features such as natural language processing, computer vision, and speech recognition. The best part is that you don't need to have any knowledge of AI to use these tools - just a little bit of programming experience.

3. IBM's Watson Studio

Watson Studio is an online platform that makes it easy to develop and deploy machine learning models. It provides a range of tools and resources, including Jupyter notebooks, data visualization, and collaboration tools. Watson Studio is a great resource for businesses and organizations looking to get started with AI, as it provides a comprehensive suite of tools and resources.

4. OpenAI's GPT-3

GPT-3 is the latest AI language model developed by OpenAI. It's one of the largest and most advanced language models available, and it can generate human-like text with remarkable accuracy. You can use GPT-3 to generate chatbots, build conversational interfaces, and much more. The model is available through OpenAI's API, so you don't need to have any knowledge of machine learning to start using it.

5. Google's Cloud AI Platform

Google's Cloud AI Platform is a cloud-based platform that makes it easy to build and deploy machine learning models. You can use it to train models on large datasets, or use pre-trained models for your own applications. The platform also provides tools for monitoring and managing your models, so you can ensure that they're running smoothly.

6. Amazon's SageMaker

SageMaker is Amazon's cloud-based platform for building and deploying machine learning models. It provides a range of tools and resources, including Jupyter notebooks, data visualization, and collaboration tools. SageMaker is a great resource for businesses and organizations looking to get started with AI, as it provides a comprehensive suite of tools and resources.

7. TensorFlow Playground

TensorFlow Playground is a fun tool that allows you to experiment with neural networks and machine learning algorithms. You can use it to build simple models or try out complex algorithms, and it's a great way to get started with machine learning. The playground is available online, so you don't need to install any software to start using it.

8. Neural Designer

Neural Designer is a powerful AI tool that makes it easy to build machine learning models. It provides a range of features, including data visualization, model building, and model evaluation. Neural Designer is a great resource for students and developers who want to learn about AI and machine learning, as it provides a comprehensive suite of tools and resources.

Conclusion

AI technology is becoming more accessible and user-friendly, with numerous free tools available for anyone to try and utilize. From language models like OpenAI's GPT-3 to image recognition tools like Deep Dream Generator, these free AI tools offer a glimpse into the amazing possibilities of artificial intelligence. Whether you're a student, a hobbyist, or a small business owner, these tools provide the opportunity to experiment and explore the world of AI without any significant investment. By utilizing these resources, you can develop new skills, gain insights, and contribute to the advancement of AI technology.