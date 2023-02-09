$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer

Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.

According to a statement released by Google, the chatbot was asked a question about the company's revenue for the previous quarter. The chatbot responded with an incorrect answer, leading the user to believe that the company's financial performance was much worse than it actually was. The user then shared this information with others, causing a panic in the stock market and leading to a sell-off of Google's shares.

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, spoke about the incident in a press conference, saying

We take full responsibility for this mistake and we are committed to ensuring that it doesn't happen again. AI-powered chatbots are an important part of our business, but we must always ensure that they are providing accurate information to users.

The incident has sparked a larger discussion about the role of AI in the financial industry. Many experts believe that while AI can provide valuable insights and increase efficiency, it also carries a significant risk of errors and biases. As AI-powered chatbots become increasingly prevalent in the financial sector, it's crucial that companies like Google take steps to ensure that the information they provide is accurate and reliable.

The issue with AI-powered chatbots is that they are only as good as the data and algorithms they are built on,

said Dr. Richard Green, a computer science professor at Stanford University. "If there are errors in the data or biases in the algorithms, then the chatbot is likely to make mistakes. This is why it's so important for companies to thoroughly test and validate these systems before deploying them."

The incident has also led to calls for greater regulation of AI in the financial industry. Some experts believe that AI-powered chatbots should be subject to the same standards as human financial advisors, to ensure that users are receiving accurate and trustworthy information.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for regulation in the AI industry," said Sarah Johnson, a financial analyst at J.P. Morgan.

We need to ensure that these systems are safe, transparent, and accountable, just like any other financial service.

In conclusion, the $120 billion loss suffered by Google due to a wrong answer from an AI-powered chatbot serves as a cautionary tale for the financial industry. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the financial sector, it's crucial that companies and regulators work together to ensure that users receive accurate and trustworthy information. As Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai stated

We must always ensure that AI-powered chatbots are providing accurate information to users.

