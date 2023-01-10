Opinion: What Is Good For Trump Is Good For Biden

Photo by Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Joe Biden possessed classified documents in his office from his time as Vice President. It makes no difference whether he knew about it or not. It makes no difference whether he used this office or not. There are classified documents in the office. Therefore, there needs to be an investigation into the issue. What is good for Trump is good for Biden.

There are significant factual differences in the developing facts on this issue as it applies to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The facts in both cases must be fully developed before drawing conclusions. With this said, the nature of the documents in Biden’s office is important to any investigation. CNN reports :

“The classified materials included some top-secret files with the ‘sensitive compartmented information’ designation, also known as SCI, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.”

It is crucial for Democrats in Congress to take the lead and “ step up to the plate .” In any case where information used for extremely sensitive matters from intelligence sources is not where it belongs, an investigation is warranted. Therefore, Democrats need to treat this revelation as seriously as they treated the same revelations about Donald Trump’s possession of classified materials . Anything less taints any investigation as politically motivated.

Representative Adam Schiff is taking the appropriate first step. According to CNN he states:

“Obviously if there are classified documents anywhere they shouldn’t be that’s a problem and a deep concern…I think it ought to be concerning to anyone if classified information is not where it should be.”

Thus far, Republicans are taking a different approach. Speaker McCarthy had this to say about the discovery of the classified documents in Biden’s office.

“‘I just think it goes to prove what they tried to do to President Trump overplayed their hand on that,’ McCarthy said.

‘They’ve been around even longer,’ McCarthy said of Biden’s team. ‘President Trump had never been in office before and had just left, came out. Here’s an individual [Biden] spent his last 40 years in office.’

McCarthy added: ‘It just shows that they were trying to be political with President Trump.’”

McCarthy’s remarks show he is being just as political with President Biden.

Under the circumstances a nonpartisan and factually based investigation should move forward. There needs to be an effort to treat both the Trump and Biden investigations equally. Joe Biden deserves this type of investigation. Donald Trump deserves the same.

Any conclusions must be based on facts. When the facts are discovered, corrective action should be proposed and taken. The issue is classified documents are in the private possession of both Trump and Biden. We need a factual answer as to why and how this came to be.

Regardless of the different factual circumstances that may exist regarding the possession of classified documents by either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, it is time to discover the facts without regard to partisan politics. The preservation of our national security demands an objective discovery of the facts.

Politicizing an investigation into the private possession of classified documents creates a risk to national security.

Stuart James