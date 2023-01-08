Is the Current Partisan Environment Creating An Opportunity For Moderates In Congress?

Are we a conservative nation, a liberal nation, or a moderate nation?

With recent events in the U.S. House of Representatives a group of twenty conservative Representatives appear to believe we are a conservative nation. These hard liners delayed the election of a new Speaker of The House. They believe that a conservative agenda fits with America’s political ideology. Therefore, they are willing to take any political action to advance their ideology.

Liberals in the House of Representatives do the same thing by fighting for a liberal agenda. They push an agenda suited to their political ideology.

Unfortunately, the current political divisions are polarizing Congress. “[A] Pew Research Center analysis finds that, on average, Democrats and Republicans are farther apart ideologically today than at any time in the past 50 years.” Therefore, is it is important to ask whether this partisan divide is out of sync with how Americans identify themselves? To answer this question, it is appropriate to analyze American ideologies and whether the ideological makeup of Congress matches America’s ideological positions.

Gallup Polling reported on American ideologies in 2022. The findings show that in 2021, 27% of those polled identified themselves as conservative. 37% identified themselves as moderate. In contrast 9% identified themselves as very conservative with 7% identifying themselves as very liberal.

Independents, as compared to Republicans or Democrats, are mostly moderate. 48% of those independents polled identified themselves as moderate, 30% as conservative and 20% as liberal.

People identifying as Republican, and Democrat show different results. 74% of Republicans identify themselves as conservative. 50% of Democrats identify themselves as liberal. Therefore, 50% of Democrats identify themselves as moderate.

With over 70% of Republicans identifying themselves as conservative, it is reasonable to conclude that Republicans are growing out of step with American ideology because Republicans are growing out of touch by shifting too far from the middle. Moreover, Republicans are focused on keeping their conservative base happy.

With a large conservative base, Republicans are less likely to be motivated to form coalitions with Democrats or moderate members of Congress. Republicans, to keep winning primaries, are using a strategy to appeal to the 74% who are conservative. Conversely, because 50% of people who identify as Democrats are moderate, the Democrats, including liberals, must form coalitions to keep their divided base happy.

With the divisions in the Republican House membership, and a narrowly divided Senate, there is an opportunity for moderates to have influence in passing legislation.

There are a group of twenty very conservative House members flexing their muscles on advancing a very conservative agenda. These ultra conservatives are taking advantage of the razor thin majority in the House. Therefore, the leadership in the House may have significant challenges in implementing any meaningful legislation to advance their agenda.

The Senate is narrowly divided with a Democratic majority. Liberals and conservatives will need to compromise to move significant legislation forward. It is expected that conservatives will oppose Democrats creating deadlocks in the Senate. Moreover, if the House passes a conservative agenda, the Democrats are expected to use the filibuster to block any ultra conservative moves by the House.

Therefore, with this deadlock apparent, the moderates in both houses may have a chance to build a coalition to stop the extremes of either party. With the razor thin majority in the House, moderates have an opportunity to build coalitions with moderate Democrats to either block or advance legislation. Moderates in the Senate have the same opportunity.

However, to accomplish this goal, it is going to require moderate Republicans and Democrats to build consensus on significant legislation. Both may have to ignore some issues of importance to their conservative and liberal bases.

The current makeup of the House of Representatives gives moderates an opportunity to influence the legislative agenda from either body. Therefore, caucuses like The Problem Solvers, a group of House members focusing on moderate priorities, have the unique opportunity to influence the legislative agenda in Congress.

The caucus currently has about 50 moderate members from both parties. The Problem Solvers leadership believes that number will grow to about 90. This is significant considering the issues facing Republicans because of the right-wing contingent within the Party. The ultra-conservative minority is holding the majority hostage creating an opportunity for moderate groups like The Problem Solvers to build a bipartisan collation to pass significant legislation.

The legislative priorities of this caucus include infrastructure, health care, immigration, criminal justice reform, and rules reform in Congress. With these priorities, a moderate approach, and a unified stance among its members, the Problem Solvers may have more influence than either ultra conservatives or liberals.

To gain such influence, moderates in both the Democratic and Republican Parties will need to cooperate on advancing an agenda through both Houses of Congress. Moreover, moderates need to focus clearly on their agenda gaining support from the President to become successful.

The political divisions in both parties may create an opportunity for moderates to become influential defining a moderate agenda in line with the current ideologies of the American public. With a unified front, moderates may have an opportunity to prevent the extremes of either side of the aisle from having undue influence. Therefore, moderate members of Congress have an opportunity to pass significant legislation with meaningful impact on Americans.

The bottom line is moderates have an opportunity to take actions that are in line with American ideologies minimizing the growth of the unhealthy partisanship in Congress.

Stuart James