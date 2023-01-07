Analysis: A Bipartisan Coalition Can Elect A New Speaker of The U.S. House

The U.S. House is plagued with partisanship. The partisan divide allows the GOP extreme to derail the business of the House. Moreover, the divisions created by twenty members of the House bring the GOP majority to a point of dysfunction. This dysfunction is evident in the failed votes for Speaker of the House.

The majority party elects a Speaker. Therefore, since the Republicans have a majority, they have the power to elect a Republican Speaker. Unfortunately, their candidate, Kevin McCarthy, does not sit well with twenty extreme Republicans. Moreover, the Republicans have a razor thin majority giving the twenty the power to keep McCarthy the magic number needed to win.

Unfortunately, the partisan divide is preventing any group of Republicans from working with any group of Democrats to stop deadlock. Therefore, no House member is working to find a consensus candidate to run for, and be elected, Speaker of the House. There is no effort to form a coalition to find a moderate to lead. If the two parties formed a coalition, the House could move forward with its duties to govern.

McCarthy’s run for Speaker is the perfect opportunity to find an alternative Republican candidate. The dynamics create the perfect situation to form a coalition to move forward with a more reasoned and objective speaker who is Republican but who values the compromise. If such a coalition were formed, the twenty extremists will lose the power to manipulate the Speaker election. In fact, by forming a coalition both parties could send a strong message to the extreme.

A Coalition government is not anything new in politics. In fact, Great Britain does it. A coalition government is “ a government formed jointly by more than one political party. Parties may decide to form a coalition government if there is a hung parliament where no single party has a clear working majority in the House of Commons following a General Election .”

Of course, the United States does not have a parliamentary form of government. However, that does not stop the two political parties from following the example of a parliamentary government.

The two political parties can form a coalition to elect a moderate Republican Speaker. Such a coalition demonstrates an ability to compromise for the good of the House and for the good of the people.

However, the House is divided by the divisions of partisan politics allowing twenty extremists to bring the House to a halt. Even if McCarthy wins the Speakership, that division will inhibit the ability to govern because these extremists are showing they have the power to stop the business of the House. Moreover, the concessions they are winning will make it more difficult to pass legislation because the extreme knows how to put up political blockades to win the advantage.

The solution is to form a coalition and move forward. If such a coalition is formed, bipartisan efforts to pass meaningful legislation will become a powerful tool over the extreme minority.

Unfortunately, neither Republicans nor Democrats have the political courage to do so. In the current partisan climate, there are twenty members of the House of Representatives with extraordinary power.

Stuart James