Diversionary Messaging In Politics

From Kari Lake to George Santos , there are politicians who are willing to use diversionary messaging. They create propaganda about the election results, about their resumes, and about the political issues facing America. Diversionary messaging is targeted at creating uncertainty by eroding people’s confidence. It is an effective tool creating seeds of doubt. The goal is to divert attention away from the truth.

Kari Lake ran for Governor of Arizona. Before the votes were counted, she suggested she would accept the election results if she won. If she lost, then she suggested the election would not be fair and honest. Therefore, she diverted attention to the fact she could legitimately lose by trying to keep people focused on election cheating.

Lake as reported by Vox :

“’I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result,’ and that she’d only accept a ‘fair, honest and transparent’ result. During the primary, she said she would challenge the results if she lost because it would have indicated ‘ there’s some cheating going on .’ And before the race was called, she suggested that Arizona election officials were intentionally dragging their feet on releasing the results while still declaring, ‘ I am 100% going to win .’”

Lake began planting seeds of doubt before the election was over. She framed the message that her loss would be because of intentional misconduct by others. The message “there’s some cheating going on” creates an atmosphere of doubt through a carefully worded message. She uses the “I am 100% going to win” message to focus on winning while at the same time diverting attention away from a legitimate loss to one that involves “cheating going on.”

George Santos is another example of using diversionary messaging to keep attention away from the issue of serious campaign lies.

This congressman elect lied about his background . When he was called out about those lies, he removed his biography from his website . He then rationalized his decision declaring that the elitist New York Times is to blame for his lies. NPR reports

“Santos repeatedly blamed growing questions about his past on what he describes as the liberal media and said he still has the support of voters in his Long Island district.”

Santos is diverting the attention from his lies to the liberal media. He is blaming the liberal media for his situation because he believes his voting base will accept the liberal media diversion. If the liberal media had not created reports about his alleged lying it would not be an issue. His goal is to create diversionary messaging focusing on the media drawing attention away from his lying. After Santos lied, he sowed the seeds of doubt by developing an alternative message shifting attention away from the lie by shifting the message to the alleged actions of others.

Politicians artfully create messages to shift blame to others. By doing this diversionary message, politicians can distort the facts focusing attention on the alternative message. The alternative message is simple and direct.

The issue of inflation is a prime example of diverting attention away from the facts by creating, for example, the message that Joe Biden is responsible for inflation. The facts show this diversion is not true.

The truth about inflation is it is a global issue caused by a post pandemic economy, the Ukrainian war, and China’s lockdowns. Moreover, inflation is occurring in other nations at a much higher rate than the United States. Finally, US corporate profits are the highest they have been in 50 years, contributing to the current inflation. (Source: The Guardian/Robert Reich )

However, if Republicans talk about these facts they lose. Therefore, they create alternative talking points designed to divert attention away from the facts to the political narrative.

Diversionary messaging is all about advancing a certain agenda to retain power. To retain power, it is necessary to create an alternative message shifting the recipient’s attention away from the facts to the political message. Moreover, it is necessary to create propaganda diverting attention away from the facts.

Psychologist Jim Taylor writes the following for Psychology Today:

“[w]hy should politicians be the purveyors of bad news (and decrease the likelihood of getting people’s votes) when they can tell fairy tales with happy endings (which, of course, everyone wants) and come out the victor.”

The diversionary message is designed to allow the politician to come out the victor.

Stuart James