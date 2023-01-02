An Analysis of Lying In Politics

The U.S. Capitol Building Photo by Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash on Unsplash

The problem of lying.

Everyone believes politicians lie. They believe that all of them lie. Republicans lie, Democrats lie-it is a bipartisan problem.

Lying, to varying degrees, crosses party lines.

In 2021 Forbes posted an article asking the question who lied more in their first 100 days? Trump, Biden, or Obama? David Markowitz, the article’s author, makes the following conclusion:

“In his first 100 days, President Trump had 29 statements assessed by PolitiFact (17 false) compared to 12 statements from President Obama (1 false) and 4 statements from President Biden (2 false). As a raw count, Trump told more falsehoods than Biden and Obama combined.”

Even when Markowitz analyzed the reported lies by percentages Donald Trump was #1. He also concluded that President Obama was the most honest of the three.

Therefore, despite the disparities in the number of lies, Democrats and Republicans lie.

However, the issue of lying does not stop with the 100-day analysis. Markowitz makes another point worth considering.

“The Washington Post suggests President Donald Trump told 30,573 false or misleading statements over 4 years. Based on this number, he is clearly a prolific liar .”



In further analyzing the “politicians lie” issue, I reviewed reports from PolitiFact.

According to PolitiFact’s score card on Donald Trump he made half true-to-true statements 23% of the time. Trump made mostly false to pants on fire statements 74% of the time.

PolitiFact’s score card on Joe Biden shows Biden made half true-to-true statements 57% of the time. Biden made mostly false to pants on fire statements 40% of the time.

2% of Biden’s statements are pants on fire. 18% of Trump’s statements are pants on fire.

Additionally, PolitiFact does report on The Republican and Democratic National Committees.

According to the PolitiFact score card on the Republican National Committee it made half true-to-true statements 52% of the time. Conversely, it made mostly false to pants on fire statements 47% of the time.

The PolitiFact score card on the Democratic National Committee shows it made half true-to-true statements 70% of the time. Conversely, it made mostly false to pants on fire statements 28% of the time.

Of interest is the percentage of pants of on fire statements-the Republicans had 5% of its statements rated as pants on fire. The Democrats had 0% of its statements rated pants on fire.

All of this is reported by PolitiFact’s score cards on each entity as of December 29, 2022.

Why do politicians lie?

There are objective explanations answering the question.

Psychology Today analyzed the issue in 2012 . The analysis made conclusions giving reasons why politicians lie. In sum, the Psychology Today article shows that politicians lie because-

Therefore, it is appropriate to conclude that it is easier to lie to paint a rosy picture than it is to present the truth with harsh realities. Therefore, politicians will lie.

Stuart James