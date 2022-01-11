Guide to Halibut Fishing from Shore and Pier

SF angler

All over California, halibut can be easily caught from public piers and shorelines. This means that anyone has the opportunity to catch big, delicious halibut with minimal experience and gear! This article contains everything you need to know to catch a "doormat" yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyxSW_0diyElNx00
24" halibut caught from a pier in San FranciscoSF angler

Locations: California halibut live in sandy and muddy areas, from 1,000 feet deep all the way to the shallowest of inshore waters. Bays, lagoons, and protected beaches are great places to search for halibut, or ask a local tackle shop for well known local hotspots.

Times and tides: Halibut can be found year-round, but the best near-shore fishing is usually from March-September, when warmer water temperatures bring more baitfish inshore.

Techniques:

"Bait n wait": The most common way to catch halibut is to use natural bait and wait for a bite, hence the term "bait n wait". Live bait like anchovies, smelt, sardines, or squid is always best when available. Some tackle stores sell live bait, and baitfish can also be caught with a cast net, drop net, or sabiki rig. Frozen or dead bait will also work when live bait isn't available. Size 2-2/0 octopus hooks are usually used, and match your hook size to the size of your bait. Use heavy enough tackle to handle larger fish like bat rays that may also take interest in your bait. The most important thing to remember is that halibut live on the bottom, so present your bait on the bottom with a carolina rig or high-low rig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0Ebo_0diyElNx00
46" halibut caught on a live anchovySF angler

Plugging: Plugging involves casting artificial lures, which is considered by many to be a more fun way of catching halibut. Popular lures include swimbaits and grubs (on jighead or dropshot), spoons, and jerkbaits. Fishing with lures allows you to selectively target halibut, so you can get away with lighter tackle that allows for more comfortable casting. Just like with natural bait, remember to bounce the bottom!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EumH7_0diyElNx00
28" halibut caught on a swimbaitSF angler

Good luck!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fishing# outdoors# how to# nature# fun

Comments / 1

Published by

I create informative and entertaining fishing videos targeting all different species around the San Francisco Bay Area! Follow me on NewsBreak and check out my YouTube channel for more videos!

San Francisco, CA
1648 followers

More from SF angler

San Francisco, CA

How to Catch Rockfish from Piers - Easy!

In this video, I go over how I catch rockfish from piers in the San Francisco Bay Area. This technique is easy and lots of fun. It is great for beginners!

Read full story
Corte Madera, CA

Leopard Shark Fishing San Francisco Bay at Corte Madera Creek

In this video, I went for a short fishing trip to Corte Madera Creek in Marin, California. I fished with dead crabs as well as frozen squid, and landed two leopard sharks in a few minutes.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Bay Pier Fishing with Live Anchovies for Bait

This video is about how I fish the San Francisco Bay piers with live anchovies targeting striped bass, rockfish, lingcod, halibut, bat rays, and leopard sharks.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Pier Fishing Halibut with Lures | San Francisco Bay

In this video, I go halibut fishing from a San Francisco pier.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Halibut Pier Fishing in San Francisco

In this video, I try out my new baitcaster at a pier in San Francisco. I catch a small halibut on a dropshot with a small swimbait.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

SF Bay Anchovy Catch and Cook

Anchovies make great bait, but they're also delicious! In this video I show you how we catch, clean, and cook anchovies in the San Francisco Bay.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bass Fishing Lake Merced San Francisco from Shore

A quick video showing how I caught this bass in Lake Merced

Read full story
California State

Using East-Coast Flounder Tactics to Catch California Halibut | Pier Fishing SF Bay

In this video, I adapted some East-Coast fluke techniques to catch California Halibut off a San Francisco pier.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Halibut Catch & Cook - Delicious Fish Stew!

In this video, I catch a halibut from a pier in San Francisco on a swimbait, and cook a delicious fish stew with it!

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

First Cast Keeper Halibut in San Francisco!

In this video, I catch a legal california halibut as well as a shaker from a pier in San Francisco.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

How to Catch Surfperch from Bay Area Piers | Easiest Fishing!

In this video, I go over everything you need to know to catch surfperch from piers! Once you master perch fishing, you will never get skunked while pier fishing! You will learn all the right baits, rigs, and techniques to catch the many species of surfperch that live around piers.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Fishing at the 2020 PGA Golf Championship | Lake Merced, San Francisco

In this video, I went bass fishing at the PGA Championship golf tournament!

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Urban Shark Fishing in San Francisco | Jetty Fishing in SF Bay

In this video, I fish for leopard sharks and bat rays off the rocks at Heron's Head Park in Bayview-Hunter's Point San Francisco.

Read full story
Marin County, CA

Jetty Poke-Poling San Francisco Bay | Cabezon, Monkeyface Eel, Rockfish

I tried poke poling for the first time, and it was a lot of fun! Caught countless brown rockfish and monkeyface pricklebacks, as well as a kelpfish and a surprise cabezon!

Read full story

Poke-Poling and Shore Fishing at Fort Baker Jetty

In this video, I did some fishing and poke poling in the San Francisco Bay in Marin. I started off targeting lingcod with a swimbait, but I was unsuccessful. I finished off the day with some poke poling, and I managed to catch a small cabezon, a few brown rockfish, and a new species for me - the smoothhead sculpin.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Urban Eel Fishing in San Francisco

In this video, I did some poke poling right in San Francisco! It's a great way to catch rockfish, cabezon, and monkeyface eels at any jetty or rocky shoreline.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

SF Bay Herring Catch & Cook | Pickled Herring + Bonus Recipe!

In this video, I fish the 2021 San Francisco Bay herring spawn! I talk about catching herring and making homemade pickled herring.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

City-limits Bass Fishing in San Francisco

Lake Merced is the only legal freshwater fishing in San Francisco. It's a pressured urban lake that is difficult to fish but it produces some giant largemouth bass! In this video, I hooked a big fish but it jumped and threw the hook. Right before I was going to leave, I landed a nice fish from the bridge!

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area Spring Bass Fishing | Lake Merced, SF

The pre-spawn bite is getting good at Lake Merced! In this video I catch bass within the city limits of San Francisco. Hopefully in a couple weeks some bigger fish will show up!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy