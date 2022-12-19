SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the Needy

'Annadanam Mahadanam' (gifting the food is the greatest donation), has been taught in every Hindu family as part of the family tradition and also associated with festivities and rituals. No matter what your financial status is, or your age, you will be doing ‘Annadanam’ (food donations) on many occasions! It's the ritual that's instilled in every Hindu family.

Diwali being the biggest Hindu festival celebrated, Annadanam during this time has to be done on that level too! Based on this belief, SewaDiwali Food Drive first began in 2018 in New Jersey by the Hindu organization,Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh(HSS). By 2022, more than 350 partner organizations across 32 US states, became active participants of this initiative, to do ‘annadanam’ to the community members in need. Dharmic communities, individuals and organizations like Yoga, Spiritual, Hindu/Buddhist/Sikh/Jain centers, Temples, Gurudwaras, Linguistic and Indian socio-cultural organizations who believe in the Sewa Dharma, i.e. Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity has been volunteering to be partners for SewaDiwali initiative.

This year SewaDiwali Food Drive has collected and donated more than 630K lbs of food to many different beneficiaries from 200 cities across the USA. Houston SewaDiwali collected and donated over 8600 lbs of donations. Along with HSS, many organizations including Gayatri Mandir, Vadtal Dham, Texas Kashmiri Biradari, Art of Living, and Storytellers School of Dance collected food to be donated across Houston. With the cooperation of these organizations, constant food drives and volunteers of all ages, the Hindu population of the Greater Houston area has provided more than 7,200 meals to 5 different beneficiaries including Houston food bank, Cypress Assistance Ministries, Family Hope Fulshear, Kids Meals and Hope Impacts Katy.

#SewaDiwali at Kids Meals Photo by Rashmi

SewaDiwali Donation Drop-off at Hope Impacts Photo by Pradip

Ms. Hatcher, the executive director of Hope Impacts Katy, thanked the SewaDiwali team for having a big heart to serve the community. She felt very grateful that the SewaDiwali team chose Hope Impacts as one of the beneficiaries to share the blessings of the festivities.

Mr. Raina, a volunteer from Texas Kashmiri Biradari organization, was overwhelmed by the support they received for their first ever SewaDiwali food drive. They liked being the means to serve the families in need, which can be the biggest blessings you can receive for Diwali. Mr. Raina was also thankful for the SewaDiwali coordinators for their guidance, to make the food drives planning, collection, drop-off process smooth.

The combined efforts of SewaDiwali volunteers and donors have lightened up the darkness from the lives of many! Thank you Houston for another successful SewaDiwali Food Drive!